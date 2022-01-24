White Oak Provides $40 Million Term Loan Financing for Acquisition of Sun Mountain Sports

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, (“White Oak”) announced it provided a $40 million term loan to Solace Capital Partners to support its acquisition of Sun Mountain Sports. In addition, White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC, an affiliate of WOGA, provided a $10 million ABL credit revolver to help meet Sun Mountain’s ongoing working capital needs.

Solace Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm providing flexible debt and equity solutions for established lower middle market businesses. Solace seeks to leverage its extensive expertise to provide financial stability, lead operational improvements, and drive performance growth in its portfolio companies while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

Sun Mountain Sports is a manufacturer of golf equipment based in Missoula, Montana. Founded in 1981, the company is known for its design innovation in golf bags, push carts and performance outerwear.

“We’re proud to support the acquisition of this venerable company, and it was a pleasure working with the management team at Solace Capital Partners to develop a custom solution to meet the company’s near and long-term growth objectives,” said White Oak vice president Mark Pilja.

White Oak is dedicated to helping middle market companies at every business stage optimize their capital structure based on available assets and cash flow with our comprehensive suite of products, hands-on consultative lending approach, and ability to fulfill capital needs ranging from $5 million to $200 million.

About White Oak Global Advisors



White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors’ disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. For more information, visit www.whiteoaksf.com.

About White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC



White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (WOCF) is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to companies at every stage of their growth. WOCF’s solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, lender financing, invoice discounting, government contract financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US, UK, and Australia. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.

