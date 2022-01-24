Williams to Partner With Context Labs on Technology to Certify and Optimize Clean Energy Delivery

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced it will utilize Context Labs’ Decarbonization as a Service™ (DaaS™) technology solution to support the gathering, marketing and transporting of responsibly sourced gas from well-head to end-user. This clean energy technology provides verified emissions profiles and captures the progress of greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation across the natural gas value chain, enhancing clean energy supply and delivery for Williams and its customers.

“Williams is extremely well positioned with our large-scale energy infrastructure network and connectivity to customers to drive the next generation of the energy marketplace,” said Chad Zamarin, senior vice president of Corporate Strategic Development for Williams. “Through this partnership, we will facilitate the delivery of responsibly sourced natural gas to help customers achieve their sustainability goals. By leveraging the Context Labs technology, we will enable supply and delivery decisions that connect the cleanest energy sources to meet real-time energy needs across the country.”

This technology solution will enable Williams to offer differentiated services to its customers across the entire natural gas value chain, providing end-to-end measured, verifiable and transparent emissions data for real-time decision-making capabilities. In addition, Williams will gain new insights into day-to-day operations and enable system optimization and emissions efficiencies across the asset base. The first implementation of the technology is underway in the Haynesville region and already is demonstrating the successful integration of Williams’ assets and third-party emissions monitoring data.

“We are thrilled about this partnership, which will provide key enabling technologies to Williams to support its low-carbon energy strategy,” said Dan Harple, founder and CEO of Context Labs, a company formed out of MIT research that provides enterprise grade blockchain-enabled platform solutions. “Our DaaS™ data fabric platform will integrate and connect the Williams ecosystem of supply chain partners, enabling a full end-to-end solution to achieve its market-leading climate commitments.”

Today’s announcement is another step forward in advancing Williams’ clean energy strategy. Williams also recently announced partnerships with Gas Technology Institute, a leading research organization addressing energy challenges through technology solutions, and the Collaboratory for Advancing Methane Science in support of methane measurement technology for GHG mitigation. Williams ranked No. 1 in its peer group in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 2021 and was the only U.S. energy company to be included in both their world and North American indices.

In addition to pursuing responsibly sourced natural gas solutions, Williams is developing clean hydrogen, CCUS, solar and renewable natural gas projects as part of its focus on commercializing innovative technologies, markets and business models that support a clean energy economy.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean power generation, heating and industrial use.

About Context Labs

Context Labs provides solutions for customers who demand trusted provenance in their data, tracked veracity through the data’s supply chain of use, and a requirement for trusted insights. It is dedicated to sourcing, organizing, and contextualizing the world’s ESG information, enabling data to become trusted, shared, and utilized as Asset Grade Data to provide insights and solutions through Asset Grade Analytics that informs markets. Context Labs’ mission is to provide the world’s trusted data fabric platform, delivering Asset Grade Data, using its ImmutablyTM Data Fabric platform, deploying machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, and cryptographic blockchain technologies for context-driven insights. The company was formed out of MIT research and is comprised of a leadership team that has been instrumental in the at-scale growth of the Internet, in prior companies.

