YugabyteDB 2.13 Delivers Breakthrough Developer Experience and Performance Improvements

Updates to the industry’s leading geo-distributed database include materialized views, local reads for performance, region-local backups, and more

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yugabyte, the leading open source distributed SQL database company, today announced the general availability of YugabyteDB 2.13. The latest version of YugabyteDB delivers better control over where data is stored and accessed in geo-distributed deployments, allowing enterprises to lower data transfer costs, improve performance, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. The release also includes new features and integrations to enhance the developer experience.

YugabyteDB offers developers, architects, and database operators a rich set of deployment and replication options in geo-distributed environments, allowing them to build enterprise-ready applications that match their business needs and locations. YugabyteDB 2.13 extends the geo-distribution capabilities of the database with new features that enhance performance, increase control over backups, and intelligently utilize local data for reads.

“For enterprises to deliver on the promise of providing high-quality consumer-facing applications, it’s more important than ever to enhance the developer experience so they can be productive and have more time to focus on true, value-add features,” said Karthik Ranganathan, co-founder and CTO, Yugabyte. “Our mission is to deliver the most developer-friendly database. These latest updates will help simplify coding by offloading and automating key functions at the data layer and improve the developer experience by delivering easy, interactive training and greater access to preferred developer tools.”

New features of YugabyteDB 2.13 are aligned to three key pillars of improvement:

1. Improve Database Performance

Materialized views : Developers can create and store a pre-computed data set derived from a query specification in order to reduce future query times by reducing data access and complex query computations.

: Developers can create and store a pre-computed data set derived from a query specification in order to reduce future query times by reducing data access and complex query computations. Better performance for region-local transactions: YugabyteDB 2.13 transparently improves the performance of transactions that use data within a region, even if the database is geographically distributed. By keeping the metadata related to transactions within the same region, Yugabyte eliminates cross-network latency.

YugabyteDB 2.13 transparently improves the performance of transactions that use data within a region, even if the database is geographically distributed. By keeping the metadata related to transactions within the same region, Yugabyte eliminates cross-network latency. Backups within cloud regions: Operators can ensure that backups of data stay within the same cloud regions in order to reduce cloud storage data transfer costs and help organizations comply with complex data regulations, such as GDPR.

2. Enhance Developer Experience

Quick database access with YugabyteDB Cloud Shell: With the new YugabyteDB Cloud Shell, developers can connect to YugabyteDB using any modern browser. The cloud shell delivers a seamless user experience without compromising on data security. Developers can experience the new cloud shell through self-paced courses in Yugabyte University as well as through hands-on tutorials in Yugabyte Cloud.

With the new YugabyteDB Cloud Shell, developers can connect to YugabyteDB using any modern browser. The cloud shell delivers a seamless user experience without compromising on data security. Developers can experience the new cloud shell through self-paced courses in Yugabyte University as well as through hands-on tutorials in Yugabyte Cloud. New developer tools: Support for MyBatis and Dapper ORM tools allows developers to leverage new .NET and Java persistence frameworks to simplify building applications with YugabyteDB.

Support for MyBatis and Dapper ORM tools allows developers to leverage new .NET and Java persistence frameworks to simplify building applications with YugabyteDB. Simplified application deployment: Developers have access to fully automated, integrated cloud-native development workflows that can be pre-configured with YugabyteDB using cloud-based developer environments, Gitpod and GitHub Codespaces.

3. Extend Security and Compliance

SOC 2 Type 1: Yugabyte has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC)® 2 examination in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Security, Availability, and Confidentiality Trust Services Categories and applicable Criteria. This accreditation confirms Yugabyte’s commitment to providing detailed information and assurance about security controls as they relate to our SaaS system.

Yugabyte has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC)® 2 examination in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Security, Availability, and Confidentiality Trust Services Categories and applicable Criteria. This accreditation confirms Yugabyte’s commitment to providing detailed information and assurance about security controls as they relate to our SaaS system. Security partnerships : Yugabyte 2.13 also includes the enhanced security and improved manageability capabilities built through Yugabyte’s deep partnerships. HashiCorp Vault : Use industry-favorite Hashicorp Vault with YugabyteDB to enjoy a centralized, cloud-agnostic key management system (KMS) with secure access to secrets. Imperva Cloud data protection : Utilize out-of-the-box support to simplify monitoring and tracking of data in YugabyteDB for audits and vulnerability detection.

: Yugabyte 2.13 also includes the enhanced security and improved manageability capabilities built through Yugabyte’s deep partnerships.

Thanks to continuous and ongoing performance improvements in the database, YugabyteDB achieved a new TPC-C benchmark milestone, scaling to 150,000 warehouses with an efficiency of 99.29%.

For more information on YugabyteDB 2.13 visit the Yugabyte blog.

Experience the YugabyteDB 2.13 updates for free today with Yugabyte Cloud.

About Yugabyte

Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, cloud-native applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance and cloud-native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and others. www.yugabyte.com

Contacts

Alie Dessert



fama PR



[email protected]