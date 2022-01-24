Zilliqa integrates Ramp, furthering global accessibility of ZIL token

On-ramp integration widens payment options and reduces time to purchase ZIL to just moments

London, UK: 28 March 2022 – Payments infrastructure provider Ramp has partnered with Zilliqa to facilitate fast, secure and frictionless fiat-to-crypto payments of its token, ZIL.

Zilliqa, a high-performance, high-security, and low fee layer-1 blockchain protocol, has built a reputation for its secure-by-design network and high scalability, which enable developers to design and build powerful user-friendly dApps with ease. Zilliqa’s ZIL token is used within an active ecosystem of dApps which enable P2P commerce and the sale of digital assets and collectibles such as NFTs, tokenised goods, or DeFi tools.

Following the Ramp integration, users interested in purchasing ZIL are able to do so in under five minutes and without the complex wallet mechanics on Ramp. All they need is a credit card, and in just a few clicks, the process is complete! With Ramp’s instant verification, users can enter or exit their ZIL crypto position almost instantaneously!

Dr. Ben Livshits, CEO, Zilliqa said: “Ramp helps people acquire crypto easily and intuitively, without lengthy or complex KYC processes. This is sure to welcome and onboard more people into the world of crypto, and turn skeptics into active users. With Zilliqa diving into the world of Web3, this integration is timely. Making ZIL more accessible will play an important role as we take-to-market game-changing metaverse and NFT platforms like Metapolis and Rialto.”

Ramp has partnered with over 400 tech entities including Mozilla, Dapper Labs (the company behind NBA Top Shot), and top crypto and DeFi apps like Aave, Argent, Trust Wallet, and Zerion, and popular games including Axie Infinity, DeFi Kingdoms and Axie Infinity.

“Partnering with Zilliqa is something we’re particularly pleased with because it’s a platform which, like us, is centered on better user experience and increasing accessibility to Web 3. Zilliqa has impressive capabilities when it comes to throughput on its network and a very active ecosystem which includes some of the most innovative projects across DeFi, NFTs and dApps,” said Paulina Jóśków, Head of Partnerships at Ramp.

Zilliqa’s integration of Ramp is live and users can make fiat-to-crypto payments today. Developers building on Zilliqa who would like to explore on-ramping can contact [email protected]

Ends

About Zilliqa:

Zilliqa provides highly-performant, scalable, and secure blockchain solutions for enterprises and decentralised applications. Founded in 2017, Zilliqa was developed by a team of global business and industry experts, experienced scientists, leading engineers, financial services specialists, and venture creators. Committed to developing innovative and scalable blockchain solutions with a user-centric approach, Zilliqa is driven by the mission to catalyse and transform digital infrastructures across global communities and industries. Zilliqa’s technology has served as the backbone for use cases across the arts, asset securitisation, content creators and the influencer economy, decentralised and open finance, digital advertising, financial services, incentivised marketing, and sports.

To date, the Zilliqa blockchain has processed over 30 million transactions since launching its main net and is home to a flourishing decentralised application ecosystem of over 250 projects. For more information, visit: zilliqa.com

Source: RealWire