10ZiG Technology Adds New UK & Ireland Distributor for Their Thin Client and Zero Client Solutions for VDI, DaaS and SaaS

LEICESTER, UK – 10ZiG Technology are pleased to announce that they have entered into a distribution agreement with UX Distribution (UXD). With immediate effect, UXD are an active 10ZiG Accredited Distributor for their full range of Thin Client and Zero Client solutions for VDI, DaaS and SaaS in the UK & Ireland market.

UXD is a fast-growing digital workplace focused distributor with a wealth of knowledge around End User Computer (EUC), DaaS and SaaS marketplace and are perfectly positioned to onboard and support specialist reseller partners and MSPs who focus in this area. Their specialist digital workplace knowledge and years of industry experience will significantly help support and reinforce the 10ZiG message “We offer customer driven solutions, making our devices fit your customer’s environment and not the other way round.”

Andy Gonzalez, UK & Ireland Channel Manager – “With UX Distribution, we have an excellent partner who can help 10ZiG reach new resellers and markets. As one of the top focused cloud and digital workplace distributors in the UK, UX Distribution will bring additional benefits to our customers and partners, and I am looking forward to working with them.”

Partners in the UK & Ireland can discuss their Thin & Zero Client endpoint requirements with Paul Hathorn, UK Sales and Partner Manager of UXD and their team of sales and technical experts.

“We are delighted to bring a leading vendor like 10ZiG into our portfolio which underpins why we are the leading cloud and digital workplace distributor. With the 10ZiG range of Thin & Zero Client hardware and software solutions, our partners can go one step further in providing their clients a total solution”, said Hathorn.

About 10ZiG

10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint devices for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), DaaS and SaaS. We provide leading Intel and AMD based Dual and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for Citrix, Citrix Cloud (DaaS), Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, Microsoft (Azure Virtual Desktops (AVD), Microsoft RDP, Windows 365 (Cloud PC), VMware Horizon, VMware On-Premises and VMware Public/Private Cloud environments, in addition to a full range of Teradici PCoIP Zero Clients. Free, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and the free “The 10ZiG Manager™” software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses, gives us our cutting edge.

About UX Distribution

UX Distribution (UXD) is a specialist Cloud and Digital Workplace distributor focused on the cloud and hybrid workplace, covering Cloud, Security, Management, Endpoint and Networking. UX Distribution is unique in providing a ‘complete solutions’ stack’, from the edge to the data centre/cloud helping their partners transform their customers to a cloud first digital organisation.

Contact Us

To learn more about 10ZiG, or to arrange for a free Thin or Zero Client demonstration device, please contact 10ZiG below.

Corporate Headquarters, US

10ZiG Technology Inc.

23309 N. 17th Drive #100

Phoenix, AZ 85027, USA

P. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.10ZiG.com

EMEA Headquarters

10ZiG Technology Ltd.

7 Highcliffe Road

Leicester LE5 1TY, UK

P. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.10ZiG.com

Contact: Tom Dodds

10ZiG Technology Ltd.

www.10ZiG.com

+44 (0) 116 214 8650

Source: RealWire