3CLogic to Exhibit and Speak at ServiceNow Knowledge 2022 Conferences

Leading cloud contact center provider to unveil its latest ServiceNow offerings at exclusive event series.

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Servicenow—3CLogic, the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center solution for ServiceNow® today announced its participation in this year’s ServiceNow Knowledge 2022 in-person conference series hosted in New York City (May 11th-12th) and Las Vegas (May 25-26th), as well as ServiceNow’s virtual Knowledge Digital Experience. In addition, the company will host a live customer session showcasing how 3CLogic integrated with ServiceNow transformed the customer and employee experience business for a leading MSP.

This follows the recent announcement of 3CLogic’s strategic collaboration with ServiceNow’s Technology Workflows business unit as it continues to expand both in the U.S. and abroad with marquee customers such as Nissan, Morgan& Morgan, and Korber Pharma. The conferences will highlight how industry-leading companies leveraging the power of digital workflows to innovate with speed at scale with over 200 sessions, including keynotes and industry-focused breakouts.

“We are thrilled to be invited to join this exclusive group of ServiceNow partners and ISVs and partake in Knowledge again. We look forward to this new and innovative format, and a great series of events,” states Denis Seynhaeve, CEO at 3CLogic.

A ServiceNow Premier Technology Partner and Now® Certified application, 3CLogic is best known for delivering native voice and SMS capabilities to complement ServiceNow’s existing digital channels including computer telephony integrations (CTI), voice self-service, embedded IVR call flow designers, call transcriptions, click-to-call, agent screen-pops, Voice-AI & Speech Analytics, and integrated ServiceNow call reporting.

For more information about 3CLogic visit 3clogic.com or to register for Knowledge 2022, click here.

