Aadi Bioscience to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: AADI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced that it will report results for the first quarter 2022 before market open on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Aadi management will then host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am EDT (5:30 am PDT) to discuss the results as well as provide a corporate update.

Individuals may join the webcast online by clicking here or may participate in the live call via telephone by dialing (877) 407-9716 (domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (international) and using conference ID 13729259. A replay of the call will also be available through Aadi’s website within the “Investors & News/Event Calendar” section.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers. Aadi’s primary goal is to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations where other mTOR inhibitors have not or cannot be effectively exploited due to problems of pharmacology, effective drug delivery, safety, or effective targeting to the disease site. In November 2021, Aadi received FDA approval for FYARRO™ for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa), and in February 2022 Aadi announced the commercial launch of FYARRO in this indication.

Based on data from Aadi’s AMPECT trial with FYARRO and following discussions with the FDA about other emerging data with FYARRO, Aadi has initiated PRECISION 1, a tumor-agnostic Phase 2 registrational trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on Aadi’s development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com.

