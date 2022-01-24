Acalvio Autonomous Deception Technology Provides Advanced Cyber Security to The Department of Homeland Security

ShadowPlex Added to the Department of Homeland Security CISA CDM Approved Products List

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AcalvioTech–Acalvio Technologies, the leader in cyber deception, today announced that the FedRamp Ready ShadowPlex platform has been added to the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Approved Products List (APL).

ShadowPlex enables government organizations to execute the three key aspects of adversarial engagement with operational efficiency:

Detection: Rapidly detect adversary presence both on-premises and in cloud infrastructure

Disruption: Derail and delay attacks

Intelligence: Easily gather granular forensics of tactics, techniques, and procedures

ShadowPlex leverages novel AI capabilities for both ease of use, by making deception autonomous, and effectiveness, by blending and customizing deception for every subnet and endpoint. Because it doesn’t require agents on production systems, ShadowPlex is low-risk to deploy but also produces high fidelity alerts. The solution was named a finalist in the RSAC Innovation Sandbox.

The CISA Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program is a dynamic approach to fortifying the cybersecurity of government networks and systems. The CDM Program provides cybersecurity tools, integration services, and dashboards to participating agencies to help them improve their respective security postures by delivering better visibility and awareness of their networks and defending against cyber adversaries.

US Federal Agencies are under increased cyber threats, including state-sponsored cyber-attacks. Advanced Deception Technology is best suited to defeat these attacks. National Security Agency (NSA) article (“The Next Wave”, 2021) shows that about 78 percent of the attackers are detected by deception technology within 20 minutes of breaching the network. CISA, in the 2022 – 2026 Strategic Technology Roadmap, has specifically recommended deploying deception technologies within the next two years by all Federal and critical infrastructure (CI) stakeholders for Network Security management.

“Acalvio ShadowPlex provides a powerful new capability to detect and respond to advanced threats, even zero-day attacks,” said Ram Varadarajan, co-founder and CEO of Acalvio Technologies. “The addition of ShadowPlex to CDM APL makes it easier for Federal agencies to procure and deploy modern deception technology to combat sophisticated adversaries.”

The inclusion in CDM APL adds to the FedRamp Ready status, SOC 2, and NIST 800-171 compliances achieved by Acalvio Technologies.

About Acalvio Technologies

Acalvio is the global leader in Active Defense solutions to combat cyberattacks. Its breakthrough Autonomous Deception technology is based on over 25 issued patents in Distributed Deception and advanced AI, to enable deployment of Active Defense that is effective, easy to use, and enterprise scale. Acalvio’s Autonomous Deception reduces attacker dwell time through early detection of advanced threats and increases Security Operations Center efficiency by utilizing sophisticated investigation and active threat-hunting capabilities. The Silicon Valley-based company’s solution serves Fortune 500 enterprises, U.S. government agencies, and marquee MSSPs. For more news and information, please visit www.acalvio.com or on Twitter @acalviotech.

