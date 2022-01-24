AccuStem Announces Private Placement of Common Stock

LONDON and PHOENIX, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTC Pink: ACUT), a life sciences company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cancer, announced that it has entered into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. Pursuant to the agreement, Tiziana purchased 1,337,970 shares of the Company’s common stock at a purchase price of $2.00 per share for gross proceeds of $2,675,940. The purchase of the common stock was in accordance with the Supplemental Demerger Agreement dated October 5, 2021 between Tiziana and AccuStem.

The securities offered and sold by AccuStem in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About AccuStem Sciences, Inc.

AccuStem is a life sciences company dedicated to optimizing outcomes for all patients with cancer across the globe. The company takes a holistic view of its role in oncology- to empower patients and their care team with critical answers and tools and drive innovation in healthcare.

