Adobe Introduces Frame.io for Creative Cloud and Updates to After Effects and Premiere Pro

Frame.io’s industry leading-collaboration tools now available to Creative Cloud members

Premiere Pro and After Effects now the only professional video creation tools to include integrated review and approval and Camera to Cloud workflows

After Effects now includes Native M1 Support; Premiere Pro Import, Header Bar and Export experience is reimagined

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced it is bringing Frame.io’s industry-leading video collaboration platform to its millions of Creative Cloud customers and released updates to After Effects and Premiere Pro, including native M1 support for After Effects. With the introduction of Frame.io for Creative Cloud, video editors and key project stakeholders – including producers, agencies and clients – are able to collaborate seamlessly in the cloud. This is the industry’s first integrated review and approval workflow for post-production, allowing editors to get to final approval faster and easier than ever before. Demand for video collaboration solutions is on the rise in a digital economy where more content is being created than ever before and remote teamwork is becoming the new normal.





Now, as part of a Creative Cloud subscription, video creators can:

Share work in progress with an unlimited number of reviewers anywhere in the world.

Get frame-accurate comments and annotations directly inside of Premiere Pro and After Effects, all without leaving their timeline.

Use Frame.io accelerated file transfer technology for fast uploading and downloading of media with 100GB of dedicated Frame.io storage.

Work on up to five different projects concurrently with another remote user.

Work with Camera to Cloud – the fastest, easiest and most secure way to get footage from cameras to editors, motion designers and other stakeholders.

“The combination of Premiere Pro and Frame.io gives customers the world’s only end-to-end solution for video creation from ingest to editorial to output,” said Steve Warner, vice president of Digital Video and Audio at Adobe. “This is the first step toward building a powerful, cloud-based platform for the future of video creation.”

Notable filmmakers are already seeing the benefits of remote collaboration with Premiere Pro and Frame.io. A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once, in theaters now, used the two solutions in their workflow. The film’s editor Paul Rogers stated, “Premiere Pro is wonderful and I couldn’t imagine cutting in any other program. Combined with Frame.io, the whole workflow was very intuitive. I was able to focus on the film, not the tools.” Recent Premiere Pro projects of note include: A24’s After Yang and The Green Knight, the ACADEMY AWARD® nominated film Ascension, FX’s Atlanta and more.

New Updates in After Effects and Premiere Pro to Work Faster and More Efficiently

The latest release of the Adobe Creative Cloud video applications is also available starting today, offering new features and workflow refinements that help video pros and social storytellers create compelling content. The updates include:

After Effects:

Native M1 Support now launches up to seven times faster and renders compositions twice as fast on M1 Macs compared to an Intel 10-core iMac Pro. This unlocks more creative possibilities for motion designers as they are now able to iterate their work faster than ever.

now launches up to seven times faster and renders compositions twice as fast on M1 Macs compared to an Intel 10-core iMac Pro. This unlocks more creative possibilities for motion designers as they are now able to iterate their work faster than ever. Scene Edit Detection Powered by Adobe Sensei uses the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology to automatically detect scene changes in an edited clip and places them as individual layers or creates markers at edit points for faster project setup.

uses the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology to automatically detect scene changes in an edited clip and places them as individual layers or creates markers at edit points for faster project setup. Extended Viewer enables users to view 2D and 3D layers located outside a frame’s edge when using the Draft 3D engine; see more of the design, navigate 3D space; and move 3D layers more easily. Users can hide or dim the area beyond the frame to get a look at the final shot.

enables users to view 2D and 3D layers located outside a frame’s edge when using the Draft 3D engine; see more of the design, navigate 3D space; and move 3D layers more easily. Users can hide or dim the area beyond the frame to get a look at the final shot. Binning Indicators for 3D Layers show which 3D layers render together in the same 3D space, enabling them to intersect and cast shadows on each other. This gives users a visual map of how After Effects composites 2D and 3D layers together.

Premiere Pro:

Reimagined Import, Header Bar and Export Experience – Following a successful public Beta, the redesigned core workflows are now more intuitive and visual: Import focuses on media rather than project settings, letting video creators easily scan and scrub files for assembling media from different locations. This makes it faster for pros and easier for new users to get started. Header Bar provides a cleaner, more centralized navigation so users can quickly switch between the core tasks of import, editing and exporting. Export lets users quickly upload media directly to popular destinations like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. It features smart presets that take the guess work out of encoding and preparing files for delivery, making it easier for both new users and pros to deliver content.

– Following a successful public Beta, the redesigned core workflows are now more intuitive and visual: Auto Color Powered by Adobe Sensei uses AI to generate first-pass color corrections. It acts as a guide to help new content creators become familiar with adjustments. It is also a jumping off point for experienced users to fast track their color correction before moving on to secondary color tasks, like skin tone or sky adjustments. Auto Color was introduced as Auto Tone in Premiere Pro public beta in 2021.

uses AI to generate first-pass color corrections. It acts as a guide to help new content creators become familiar with adjustments. It is also a jumping off point for experienced users to fast track their color correction before moving on to secondary color tasks, like skin tone or sky adjustments. Auto Color was introduced as Auto Tone in Premiere Pro public beta in 2021. Performance and Workflow Improvements include the ability to show and hide markers by color, a Remix progress indicator for audio clips and improved trim mode playback looping.

include the ability to show and hide markers by color, a Remix progress indicator for audio clips and improved trim mode playback looping. New Free Adobe Stock Assets including thousands of HD video footage, motion graphics templates and more, are now available in app to help create videos that stand out.

For more details, please go to the Premiere Pro and After Effects blog.

Attendees at this year’s NAB Show can get a closer look at the newly available features and hear from industry experts at the Adobe and Frame.io booth (#N3404, North Hall and #C9520, Central Hall) in the Las Vegas Convention Center and at over 100 partner booths from April 23-27, 2022.

Pricing and Availability

Starting today, Frame.io for Creative Cloud will be pre-installed with Premiere Pro and After Effects. Creative Cloud customers can log into Frame.io from within Premiere Pro or After Effects using their Adobe ID. Updates to Premiere Pro and After Effects apps are rolling out globally to users today and will be available to all entitled members later this week.

