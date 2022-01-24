AGTC to Present at Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases with an initial focus on inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday, April 21 at 9:30 PM CEST / 3:30 PM ET.

Please visit www.meetingonthemed.com for full information including registration and to view a recording of the presentation, which will be available within 24 hours at its conclusion.

About AGTC
AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies with the potential to address unmet patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with inherited retinal diseases. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3). Its preclinical programs build on the company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical needs in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders, and has strategic collaborations with companies including Bionic Sight, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics, and retinal coding and Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. For more information, please visit https://agtc.com/.

IR/PR Contacts:
David Carey (IR)
Lazar FINN Partners
T: (212) 867-1768
[email protected]

Corporate Contact:
Jonathan Lieber
Chief Financial Officer
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
T: (617) 843-5778
[email protected]

Related Stories

Longeveron to Present at Longevity Leaders World Congress; Latinos and Alzheimer’s Symposium; International Frailty and Sarcopenia Research Conference

Junshi Biosciences and Coherus Announce PD-1 Inhibitor Toripalimab Granted Orphan Drug Designation for Small Cell Lung Cancer in the United States

Agios Announces Publication of Phase 3 ACTIVATE Study in New England Journal of Medicine Demonstrating Benefits of PYRUKYND® (mitapivat) for Adults with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

Biomerica Reports 111% Increase in Q3 Fiscal 2022 Revenues to $7.6 million vs. Q3 Fiscal 2021

Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce PD-1 Inhibitor Toripalimab Granted Orphan Drug Designation for Small Cell Lung Cancer in the United States

Celsion and Medidata Present Findings on Use of Synthetic Control Arm to Estimate Treatment Effect in Ovarian Cancer Trial at 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

You may have missed

Longeveron to Present at Longevity Leaders World Congress; Latinos and Alzheimer’s Symposium; International Frailty and Sarcopenia Research Conference

Biomerica Reports 111% Increase in Q3 Fiscal 2022 Revenues to $7.6 million vs. Q3 Fiscal 2021

Agios Announces Publication of Phase 3 ACTIVATE Study in New England Journal of Medicine Demonstrating Benefits of PYRUKYND® (mitapivat) for Adults with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

Junshi Biosciences and Coherus Announce PD-1 Inhibitor Toripalimab Granted Orphan Drug Designation for Small Cell Lung Cancer in the United States

Celsion and Medidata Present Findings on Use of Synthetic Control Arm to Estimate Treatment Effect in Ovarian Cancer Trial at 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

error: Content is protected !!