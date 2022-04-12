AIG Names Sabra Purtill Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of its Life & Retirement Business

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Sabra Purtill, 59, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer for its Life & Retirement business (to be rebranded as Corebridge Financial, Inc. following its Initial Public Offering), effective immediately. In her new role, Ms. Purtill will report to Kevin Hogan, Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer, Life & Retirement, and she has joined the Life & Retirement Executive Leadership Team.





“Sabra has made significant and valuable contributions to AIG in her roles as Chief Risk Officer and previously Deputy CFO. Her risk and capital markets expertise, as well as decades working in senior roles in the insurance industry make her a great fit for this leadership position,” said Peter Zaffino, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, AIG. “Repositioning the Life & Retirement operating model for asset management given our strategic partnerships with world class companies such as Blackstone and BlackRock, while maintaining internal capabilities with respect to asset classes where we have a strong track record, is a critical part of the separation of Life & Retirement from AIG. Sabra’s experience and broad industry knowledge will help accelerate this work.”

Kevin Hogan, Executive Vice President & Chief Executive Officer of Life & Retirement, said, “I have deep respect for Sabra and what she has accomplished in her career and at AIG. Sabra also has strong relationships with the analyst and investor communities, and I know she will augment our leadership team as we continue to achieve important milestones towards becoming a standalone, public company.”

Ms. Purtill has been Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer, AIG, since July 2021, and has previously served as AIG’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer overseeing Treasury, Rating Agency Relations, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Prior to joining AIG in 2019, Ms. Purtill was with The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., where she served as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer. She was also Managing Director, Investor Relations & Communications, at Assured Guaranty Ltd. and prior to that was a Corporate Finance Officer at ACE Limited, now known as Chubb Limited. Ms. Purtill holds an M.A. from Georgetown University and a B.A. with High Honors from The University of Virginia.

