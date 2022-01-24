Akoya Biosciences Announces Ehab A. El-Gabry, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. El-Gabry’s extensive leadership experience will be critical to accelerating Akoya’s groundbreaking spatial biomarker research technologies into clinical tools that will impact patient care

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akoya Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ehab A. El-Gabry as the company’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In this newly created position, Dr. El-Gabry will lead Akoya’s strategy in advancing the use of its spatial phenotyping solutions in the clinical setting.

Dr. El-Gabry brings a wealth of experiences that are critical to the company’s vision of advancing spatial phenotyping in precision medicine and cancer care. He is a board-certified pathologist who served as the Senior Medical Director for Roche Tissue Diagnostics Personalized Health Care Solutions (PHCS). As the head of the Roche Companion Diagnostics Pathology group, Dr. El-Gabry led the development of multiple digital and manual scoring algorithms and guided the clinical development of numerous commercially available predictive assays, including PD-L1 IHC. He served as Roche Pharma Services Medical Director and provided medical oversight for Roche Digital Solutions, Roche’s portfolio of digital pathology platforms.

At Akoya, Dr. El-Gabry will be a key member of the executive leadership team, responsible for the direction and execution of the company’s translational research and clinical strategy. He will be focused on the evaluation and commercial development of the company’s platforms for future clinical use, including regulatory submissions, cross-sector collaborations with academia and industry, and will ensure that the company’s portfolio of cutting-edge products and services meets the needs of patients, providers, payors, and regulatory agencies.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome an innovative physician-executive of Ehab’s caliber to lead Akoya’s translational and clinical strategy, just as spatial phenotyping is accelerating translational cancer research and as emerging evidence supports its potential to improve patient care,” said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer of Akoya. “Ehab’s expertise and leadership will be invaluable to facilitating the platform advancements and partnerships that are central to our success in the translational and clinical markets.”

“I am delighted to assume this leadership role at Akoya and build on the company’s pioneering role in transforming tissue analysis for cancer and life-threatening diseases,” said Dr. Ehab El-Gabry. “Throughout my career, I have had a strong interest in discovering and developing new diagnostic tests that enhance our understanding and treatment of diseases like cancer. Spatial phenotyping is evolving from a discovery research technology towards a powerful platform for new, more informative diagnostics. Akoya is pioneering and leading this charge. I am excited to support Akoya and our partners in making this aspiration a reality.”

Dr. El-Gabry completed his preliminary general surgery and pathology residencies at the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio. Subsequently, he finished his fellowship training in breast pathology and cytopathology at the University of Florida, Jacksonville. He then joined University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) as an independent pathologist and research associate, where he focused on digital pathology.

Dr. El-Gabry has authored over 100 publications and speaks frequently at domestic and international scientific workshops. He received his medical degree from Cairo University Hospitals in Egypt.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

