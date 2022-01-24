Algolia Launches Global Program Offering Startups $10,000 in Free Search & Discovery Usage

Program provides startups with free usage of Algolia’s platform, which powers more than 1.5 trillion searches per year and is trusted by 11,000+ enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Algolia, the leading API-First Search & Discovery platform, today announced a new program that provides qualified startups access to Algolia’s AI-powered search and recommendation capabilities. Algolia’s easy-to-implement API enables builders across a variety of industries to create scalable, world-class experiences.

“Over 11,000 customers use Algolia to build search and discovery experiences into their apps and websites. We believe consumers don’t want to spend a long time foraging for the product or information they’re looking for – they’d rather that information finds them, because we know them. So we make it easy for builders to implement excellent personalized search capabilities, whether they’re experts and want to use our API directly, or whether they’re a couple of weeks out of bootcamp and chose to use our dashboard that guides them through building scalable, relevant search experiences,” noted Bernadette Nixon, chief executive officer, Algolia. “Our new startup program makes it even easier by giving enough usage credits for startup companies to get started on the right course.”

The Algolia Startup Program is available to all companies that are less than three years old and have raised less than $5 million in funding. Once a company is verified as eligible, it will receive $10,000 worth of credits to be used within the first 12 months. This free usage amount is enough for any startup company to add world-class search and discovery functionality to its app or website.

“We implemented Algolia in the early days and its impact was immediate,” said Pouya Lotfi, founder and chief executive officer of QPage, a recruiting platform for talent-led businesses. “With minimal set-up, we streamlined search across our recruitment platform using Algolia. As a result, we were able to get to market more quickly.”

“At Y Combinator, we offer more than seed funding, we also bring ideas and experience as well as provide an environment for building products,” said Nicolas Dessaigne, group partner at Y Combinator. “The Algolia startup program is an excellent opportunity for new companies to leapfrog larger companies by gaining access to a powerful search and discovery platform. We believe this type of program can help thousands of startups around the world find success.”

To learn more or to apply for the program, visit https://www.algolia.com/industries-and-solutions/startups/.

In addition to the Algolia Startup Program, Algolia has an array of other free resources for builders to explore, including: A content-rich Code Exchange, in which developers can download and use building blocks such as UI and back-end components; The Developer Experience Podcast, where we share in-depth developer conversations with people building world-class developer products; Algolia Academy, home to numerous search and discovery-focused training resources; Algolia DocSearch, a community project for adding search to any developer documentation; and Algolia Open Source, a program providing free or discounted usage to qualifying open source or non-profit projects.

Algolia is an API-First Search and Discovery platform that empowers builders to compose experiences at Internet scale to predict what customers want with blazing fast search and the best application browse experience leading to more remarkable Discovery. More than 11,000 companies including Under Armour, Lacoste, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, and Zendesk rely on Algolia to manage over 1.5 trillion search queries a year. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, Atlanta, Austin, Paris, London, and Bucharest. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.

