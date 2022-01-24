All-new Civic Type R Sets New Lap Record at Suzuka Circuit

TOKYO, Apr 7, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the all-new Honda Civic Type R has set a new lap time record for a front-wheel drive car(1) at the Suzuka Circuit (Suzuka International Racing Course) during testing conducted for the model’s final performance evaluation. The final development car prior to the production model lapped the circuit in 2 minutes 23.120 seconds(2).

Breaking the previous lap record set by the 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition, which featured the ultimate level of lightweight and special equipment for the pursuit of the ultimate sports performance, indicates further improvement was made in the circuit performance offered by the all-new Civic Type R.

The all-new Civic Type R is scheduled to make its debut in Summer 2022.

(1) Honda internal research (as of April 2022)

(2) Honda internal measurement

