Altimetrik’s Rajesh Ananth Wins 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altimetrik, a leading digital business enablement company, today announced that Rajesh Ananth has been named the winner of the “Front-Line Pro of the Year” category in the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.

Ananth, who joined Altimetrik in 2020 and is the company’s Business Leader in Healthcare and Life Sciences, is being recognized for his work with pharmaceutical clients. It is a testament to his dedication in delivering service excellence, having grown a pharmaceutical client account from its beginning into a robust partnership that has helped them deliver digital enablement results over the past four years. He is currently working on industry wide initiatives to replicate this success across Altimetrik’s marquee clients.

“Rajesh’s impact at Altimetrik has been significant,” says Altimetrik CEO Raj Sundaresan. “He is a digital change agent with an uncanny ability to understand client concerns, industry pain points and deliver the right results at the right time.”

Ananth is a digital disruption pioneer in multiple industries, including healthcare, banking, transportation, and retail/ecommerce. He has championed digital transformation initiatives across multiple lines of business for Altimetrik, having built and scaled digital offerings, services, and product lines across sectors in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America.

Collectively, Ananth’s contributions and innovations have resulted in strong double-digit growth in revenue for his clients. His crowning achievement is building the fastest-growing account in Altimetrik’s pharmaceutical practice across Data Engineering, Data Transformation, DevOps, and MLOps within one year.

This award validates Altimetrik’s growing reputation as a leading digital business that delivers exceptional customer service and outcomes for its clients.

“Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “It is our honor to recognize Rajesh Ananth as he is leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is a digital business enablement company. We deliver bite-size outcomes as organizations scale digitalization to accelerate revenue growth without disrupting ongoing business operations. With an end-to-end perspective, our practitioners and agile engineering teams create solutions that drive transformation and achieve business goals. In addition, our digital point solutions and products provide clients with the tools to fuel business growth and profitability. With offices across the globe and over 5,200 energized practitioners, Altimetrik partners with Fortune 500 and mid-size companies alike to enhance their agility, empowerment, and success.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

