AM Best Webinar: Six Critical Ways to Transform Insurance to a Lifetime Partner

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#insurance—AM Best will host a complimentary webinar entitled “Six Critical Ways to Transform Insurance Business to a Lifetime Partner,” sponsored by Zelros, on April 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. EDT. Customer churn and lost loyalty is costing insurers over $470 billion globally, much of it due to poor consumer experience. Join a panel of technology and insurance experts to share practices and concrete takeaways on how data analytics and AI are leveraged to digitally transform the business of insurance with a more-humanized experience, while proactively assessing risks, preventing loss and protecting people’s lives and assets.

Register now: https://www.ambest.com/webinars/zelros/index.html

Panelists include:

Linh Ho, CMO, Zelros

Niels Keuker, CEO, iptiQ Sales Solutions at iptiQ by Swiss Re

Seth Rachlin, EVP, global insurance leader, Capgemini

Deb Zawisza, senior principal, Aite-Novarica

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing [email protected]. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

Zelros is a pioneer in insurtech, transforming insurance distribution with its award-winning AI solution, enabling a unique customer and agent experience through hyper-personalized insurance recommendations across channels. The world’s largest insurance companies, such as BPCE Group, Crédit Agricole, Groupama, MAIF, Matmut, Baloise Group, AssurOne and Simpego, trust Zelros to help them stay competitive, boost client acquisition and cross-sell revenue, and adhere to Responsible AI governance. Zelros is headquartered in Paris with offices in Canada, Germany and Italy.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

