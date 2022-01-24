Amy Dirks Stevens Joins Innovaccer Leadership Team

Former start-up executive of AVIA, committed to driving innovation in healthcare to improve the health of communities and people, joins Innovaccer as GM of provider performance

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced Amy Dirks Stevens has joined its leadership team. As general manager of provider performance and value-driven transformation, she will apply her extensive experience in the healthcare industry as an entrepreneur, strategist, and voice for health equity to lead the company’s portfolio of contract performance capabilities, helping customers succeed across the continuum from fee-for-service to value-based care and population health management.





Stevens will play a crucial role in supporting the company’s rapid growth and industry leadership in unlocking providers’ ability to more fully achieve the business and clinical performance targets in their contracts. She will work closely with company and healthcare leaders to implement innovative care delivery models and population health (PHM) strategies that leverage the Innovaccer® Health Cloud’s Data Activation Platform and Population Health Management Suite to improve clinical, financial, experiential, and operational outcomes using value-based payment models.

Prior to joining Innovaccer, Stevens was a start-up executive and EVP at AVIA, a health transformation network of providers and payers focused on improving business performance through digital solutions and automation. In this role, she addressed the challenges and priorities of large health systems, and gained an insider’s perspective on the technology and services companies who serve them. Before AVIA, she was president of one of the first FTC-sanctioned clinical integration networks (CIN). For over two decades, Stevens was an enterprise and regional executive in health systems, holding COO and chief strategy officer roles.

An in-demand industry speaker, she has served on numerous boards working at the intersection of public policy and business. Ever the ally in improving health equity, Stevens has given voice to vulnerable populations through advocacy that led to landmark legislation such as the Infant Safe Haven Laws and the founding of a non-profit residential crisis pregnancy center that serves women nationally.

“Amy has been focused on driving innovation in healthcare to improve the health of communities and individuals for her entire career,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. “She has exceptional experience and a perspective across healthcare, and understands how to help health systems unlock the power of their data, analytics, and insights to solve long-standing challenges to improve clinical and business outcomes. Her skill and vision will help our customers accelerate their transformation to whole person care that improves health equity through innovative population health strategies with the Innovaccer Health Cloud.”

