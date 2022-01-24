Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights

  • GAAP net income of $1.37 per average common share for the quarter
  • Earnings available for distribution (“EAD”) of $0.28 per average common share for the quarter; unchanged from the prior quarter with dividend coverage of over 125%
  • Economic return of (12.3%) for the first quarter
  • Annualized GAAP return on average equity of 65.6% and annualized EAD return on average equity of 14.0%
  • Book value per common share of $6.77
  • GAAP leverage of 5.3x, up from 4.7x in the prior quarter; economic leverage of 6.4x, up from 5.7x in the prior quarter
  • Declared quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per share

Business Highlights

Investment and Strategy

  • Total assets of $84.4 billion, including $76.1 billion in highly liquid Agency portfolio(1)
  • Due to meaningful spread widening and market volatility, Annaly’s Agency portfolio decreased 6% during the first quarter; however, notional holdings were roughly unchanged and portfolio activity focused on rotating upwards in coupon
  • Hedge ratio increased from 95% to 109% as a result of a higher notional hedge portfolio; hedge activity focused on active delta hedging throughout the quarter and moving interest rate hedges further out the curve given higher rate environment
  • Annaly’s Mortgage Servicing Rights (“MSR”) platform grew assets by 91% to $1.2 billion during the first quarter with MSR representing 9% of dedicated equity capital(2)
  • Annaly’s Residential Credit portfolio decreased 6% during the quarter to $4.4 billion,(1) driven by residential whole loan securitization activity as a result of strong production from the whole loan correspondent channel

    • During the quarter, the correspondent channel achieved over $1 billion in aggregated expanded credit loans since launching last April
  • Announced an agreement to sell Annaly’s Middle Market Lending portfolio for approximately $2.4 billion; portfolio sale enhances Annaly’s focus on all aspect of the housing finance market(3)

Financing and Capital

  • $7.2 billion of unencumbered assets, including cash and unencumbered Agency MBS of $4.0 billion
  • Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 10 basis points to 0.48% and average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 14 basis points to 0.89%
  • Annaly Residential Credit Group is now the second largest non-bank issuer of Prime Jumbo and Expanded Credit MBS with six securitizations totaling ~$2.5 billion in proceeds during the first quarter(4)
  • Annaly Residential Credit Group expanded credit facility capacity by $250 million subsequent to quarter end

Corporate Responsibility & Governance

  • Published disclosures outlining climate-related risks and opportunities across our business in the short-, medium-and long-term horizons taking into consideration the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”)
  • Amended bylaws to lower the threshold for shareholders to call a special meeting

“The market environment during the first quarter of 2022 was one of the most challenging for fixed-income in decades, characterized by exceptional volatility with substantial spread widening and a notable increase in benchmark rates,” remarked David Finkelstein, Annaly’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “While our portfolio continued to generate strong earnings, our book value was not immune to the effects of Agency MBS underperformance resulting from market turbulence. We remain disciplined given our expectation for continued volatility, though we are encouraged by the improvement in new investment returns provided by wider spreads, greater certainty of mortgage cash flows in a lower prepayment environment and additional clarity with respect to quantitative tightening.

Further, the announced sale of our Middle Market Lending portfolio subsequent to quarter end marks a significant strategic achievement that is accretive to Annaly’s stockholders. Combined with the recent disposition of our Commercial Real Estate business and the expansion of our MSR and Residential Credit businesses, the transaction enables Annaly to deploy additional capital into our core housing finance strategy and continue to build on synergies between our Agency, MSR and Residential Credit portfolios.”

(1)

Total portfolio represents Annaly’s investments that are on-balance sheet as well as investments that are off-balance sheet in which Annaly has economic exposure. Assets exclude assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles of $7.8 billion, include TBA purchase contracts (market value) of $18.3 billion, CMBX derivatives (market value) of $0.4 billion and $0.9 billion of retained securities that are eliminated in consolidation and are shown net of participations issued totaling $0.8 billion.

(2)

Includes limited partnership interests in two MSR funds, one of which is reported in Other Assets.

(3)

Annaly announced the sale of its Middle Market Lending portfolio on April 25, 2022. The transaction represents substantially all of the Middle Market Lending assets held on balance sheet as well as assets managed for third parties. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transfer of the Middle Market Lending portfolio is expected to be completed by end of the second quarter of 2022. For more information, please see the 8-K filing.

(4)

Issuer ranking data from Inside Nonconforming Markets as of April 9, 2022.

Financial Performance

The following table summarizes certain key performance indicators as of and for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021:

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

Book value per common share

$

6.77

 

 

$

7.97

 

 

$

8.95

 

GAAP leverage at period-end (1)

5.3:1

 

 

4.7:1

 

 

4.6:1

 

GAAP net income (loss) per average common share (2)

$

1.37

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

1.23

 

Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity

 

65.62

%

 

 

12.44

%

 

 

49.87

%

Net interest margin (3)

 

3.20

%

 

 

1.97

%

 

 

3.39

%

Average yield on interest earning assets (4)

 

3.61

%

 

 

2.31

%

 

 

3.76

%

Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities (5)

 

0.48

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.42

%

Net interest spread

 

3.13

%

 

 

1.93

%

 

 

3.34

%

Non-GAAP metrics *

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings available for distribution per average common share (2)

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.29

 

Annualized EAD return on average equity

 

14.01

%

 

 

13.10

%

 

 

12.53

%

Economic leverage at period-end (1)

6.4:1

 

 

5.7:1

 

 

6.1:1

 

Net interest margin (excluding PAA) (3)

 

2.04

%

 

 

2.03

%

 

 

1.91

%

Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) (4)

 

2.62

%

 

 

2.63

%

 

 

2.71

%

Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities (5)

 

0.89

%

 

 

0.75

%

 

 

0.87

%

Net interest spread (excluding PAA)

 

1.73

%

 

 

1.88

%

 

 

1.84

%

*

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section for additional information.

(1)

GAAP leverage is computed as the sum of repurchase agreements, other secured financing, debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued and mortgages payable divided by total equity. Economic leverage is computed as the sum of recourse debt, cost basis of to-be-announced (“TBA”) and CMBX derivatives outstanding, and net forward purchases (sales) of investments divided by total equity. Recourse debt consists of repurchase agreements and other secured financing (excluding certain non-recourse credit facilities). Certain credit facilities (included within other secured financing), debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued, and mortgages payable are non-recourse to the Company and are excluded from economic leverage.

(2)

Net of dividends on preferred stock.

(3)

Net interest margin represents interest income less interest expense divided by average Interest Earning Assets. Net interest margin (excluding PAA) represents the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average Interest Earning Assets plus average outstanding TBA contract and CMBX balances. PAA represents the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company’s Agency mortgage-backed securities.

(4)

Average yield on interest earning assets represents annualized interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Average interest earning assets reflects the average amortized cost of our investments during the period. Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) is calculated using annualized interest income (excluding PAA).

(5)

Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Average interest bearing liabilities reflects the average balances during the period. Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Economic interest expense is comprised of GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps.

Updates to Financial Disclosures

Beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2022, in light of the continued growth of its mortgage servicing rights portfolio, the Company enhanced its financial disclosures by separately reporting servicing income and servicing expense in its Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). Servicing income and servicing expense were previously included within Other income (loss). As a result of this change, prior periods have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation.

In addition, the Company consolidated certain line items in its Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) in an effort to streamline and simplify its financial presentation. Amounts previously reported under Net interest component of interest rate swaps, Realized gains (losses) on termination or maturity of interest rate swaps, Unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate swaps and Net gains (losses) on other derivatives are combined into a single line item titled Net gains (losses) on derivatives. Similarly, amounts previously reported under Net gains (losses) on disposal of investments and other and Net unrealized gains (losses) on instruments measured at fair value through earnings are combined into a single line item titled Net gains (losses) on investments and other. As a result of these changes, prior periods have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation.

Commencing with the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and for subsequent reporting periods, the Company has relabeled “Core Earnings (excluding PAA)” as “Earnings Available for Distribution” (“EAD”). Earnings Available for Distribution, which is a non-GAAP financial measure intended to supplement the Company’s financial results computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), has replaced the Company’s prior presentation of Core Earnings (excluding PAA). In addition, Core Earnings (excluding PAA) results from prior reporting periods have been relabeled Earnings Available for Distribution. In line with evolving industry practices, the Company believes the term Earnings Available for Distribution more accurately reflects the principal purpose of the measure than the term Core Earnings (excluding PAA) and serves as a useful indicator for investors in evaluating the Company’s performance and its ability to pay dividends.

The definition of Earnings Available for Distribution is identical to the definition of Core Earning (excluding PAA) from prior reporting periods. As such, Earnings Available for Distribution is defined as the sum of (a) economic net interest income, (b) TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income, (c) net servicing income less realized amortization of MSR, (d) other income (loss) (excluding depreciation expense related to commercial real estate and amortization of intangibles, non-EAD income allocated to equity method investments and other non-EAD components of other income (loss)), (e) general and administrative expenses (excluding transaction expenses and non-recurring items) and (f) income taxes (excluding the income tax effect of non-EAD income (loss) items) and excludes (g) the premium amortization adjustment (“PAA”) representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company’s Agency mortgage-backed securities.

Earnings Available for Distribution should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP net income. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section for a detailed discussion of Earnings Available for Distribution.

In addition, beginning with the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company began classifying certain portfolio activity- or volume-related expenses (including but not limited to brokerage and commission fees, due diligence costs and securitization expenses) as Other income (loss) rather than Other general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) to better reflect the nature of the items. As such, prior periods have been conformed to the current presentation.

Other Information

This news release and our public documents to which we refer contain or incorporate by reference certain forward-looking statements which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including as related to adverse economic conditions on real estate-related assets and financing conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability of mortgage-backed securities and other securities for purchase; the availability of financing and, if available, the terms of any financing; changes in the market value of our assets; changes in business conditions and the general economy; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including cybersecurity incidents; our ability to grow our residential credit business; the sale of our middle market lending business; credit risks related to our investments in credit risk transfer securities, residential mortgage-backed securities and related residential mortgage credit assets and corporate debt; risks related to investments in mortgage servicing rights; our ability to consummate any contemplated investment opportunities; changes in government regulations or policy affecting our business; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager with investment strategies across mortgage finance. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

Annaly routinely posts important information for investors on the Company’s website, www.annaly.com. Annaly intends to use this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information, for complying with the Company’s disclosure obligations under Regulation FD and to post and update investor presentations and similar materials on a regular basis. Annaly encourages investors, analysts, the media and others interested in Annaly to monitor the Company’s website, in addition to following Annaly’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, webcasts and other information it posts from time to time on its website. To sign-up for email-notifications, please visit the “Investors” section of our website, www.annaly.com, then click on “Investor Resources” and select “Email Alerts” to complete the email notification form. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

The Company prepares a supplemental investor presentation and a financial summary for the benefit of its shareholders. Both the First Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation and the First Quarter 2022 Financial Summary can be found at the Company’s website (www.annaly.com) in the Investors section under Investor Presentations.

Conference Call

The Company will hold the first quarter 2022 earnings conference call on April 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed by accessing the pre-registration link found on the homepage or “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.annaly.com, or by using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10164945/f20d8f5d22. Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing 844-735-3317 within the U.S., or 412-317-5703 internationally, and requesting the “Annaly Earnings Call.”

There will also be an audio webcast of the call on www.annaly.com. A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call. The replay number is 877-344-7529 for domestic calls and 412-317-0088 for international calls and the conference passcode is 4986417. If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.annaly.com, click on Investors, then select Email Alerts and complete the email notification form.

Financial Statements

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

March 31,

2022

 

December 31,

2021 (1)

 

September 30,

2021

 

June 30,

2021

 

March 31,

2021

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

955,840

 

 

$

1,342,090

 

 

$

1,046,300

 

 

$

1,380,456

 

 

$

1,122,793

 

Securities

 

60,727,637

 

 

 

63,655,674

 

 

 

65,622,352

 

 

 

69,032,335

 

 

 

71,849,437

 

Loans, net

 

3,617,818

 

 

 

4,242,043

 

 

 

3,580,521

 

 

 

3,563,008

 

 

 

2,603,343

 

Mortgage servicing rights

 

1,108,937

 

 

 

544,562

 

 

 

572,259

 

 

 

202,616

 

 

 

113,080

 

Interests in MSR

 

85,653

 

 

 

69,316

 

 

 

57,530

 

 

 

49,035

 

 

 

 

Assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles

 

7,809,307

 

 

 

6,086,308

 

 

 

4,738,481

 

 

 

4,073,156

 

 

 

3,768,922

 

Assets of disposal group held for sale

 

 

 

 

194,138

 

 

 

238,042

 

 

 

3,302,001

 

 

 

4,400,723

 

Derivative assets

 

964,075

 

 

 

170,370

 

 

 

331,395

 

 

 

181,889

 

 

 

891,474

 

Receivable for unsettled trades

 

407,225

 

 

 

2,656

 

 

 

42,482

 

 

 

14,336

 

 

 

144,918

 

Principal and interest receivable

 

246,739

 

 

 

234,983

 

 

 

234,810

 

 

 

250,210

 

 

 

259,655

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

 

23,110

 

 

 

24,241

 

 

 

25,371

 

 

 

26,502

 

 

 

37,337

 

Other assets

 

238,793

 

 

 

197,683

 

 

 

172,890

 

 

 

300,761

 

 

 

177,907

 

Total assets

$

76,185,134

 

 

$

76,764,064

 

 

$

76,662,433

 

 

$

82,376,305

 

 

$

85,369,589

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase agreements

$

52,626,503

 

 

$

54,769,643

 

 

$

55,475,420

 

 

$

60,221,067

 

 

$

61,202,477

 

Other secured financing

 

914,255

 

 

 

903,255

 

 

 

729,555

 

 

 

909,655

 

 

 

922,605

 

Debt issued by securitization vehicles

 

6,711,953

 

 

 

5,155,633

 

 

 

3,935,410

 

 

 

3,315,087

 

 

 

3,044,725

 

Participations issued

 

775,432

 

 

 

1,049,066

 

 

 

641,006

 

 

 

315,810

 

 

 

180,527

 

Liabilities of disposal group held for sale

 

 

 

 

154,956

 

 

 

159,508

 

 

 

2,362,690

 

 

 

3,319,414

 

Derivative liabilities

 

826,972

 

 

 

881,537

 

 

 

912,134

 

 

 

900,259

 

 

 

939,622

 

Payable for unsettled trades

 

1,992,568

 

 

 

147,908

 

 

 

571,540

 

 

 

154,405

 

 

 

1,070,080

 

Interest payable

 

80,870

 

 

 

91,176

 

 

 

109,586

 

 

 

173,721

 

 

 

100,949

 

Dividends payable

 

321,423

 

 

 

321,142

 

 

 

318,986

 

 

 

317,714

 

 

 

307,671

 

Other liabilities

 

456,388

 

 

 

94,423

 

 

 

91,421

 

 

 

66,721

 

 

 

213,924

 

Total liabilities

 

64,706,364

 

 

 

63,568,739

 

 

 

62,944,566

 

 

 

68,737,129

 

 

 

71,301,994

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (2)

 

1,536,569

 

 

 

1,536,569

 

 

 

1,536,569

 

 

 

1,536,569

 

 

 

1,536,569

 

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (3)

 

14,610

 

 

 

14,597

 

 

 

14,499

 

 

 

14,442

 

 

 

13,985

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

20,321,952

 

 

 

20,313,832

 

 

 

20,228,366

 

 

 

20,178,692

 

 

 

19,754,826

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(2,465,482

)

 

 

958,410

 

 

 

1,638,638

 

 

 

1,780,275

 

 

 

2,002,231

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(7,980,407

)

 

 

(9,653,582

)

 

 

(9,720,270

)

 

 

(9,892,863

)

 

 

(9,251,804

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

11,427,242

 

 

 

13,169,826

 

 

 

13,697,802

 

 

 

13,617,115

 

 

 

14,055,807

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

51,528

 

 

 

25,499

 

 

 

20,065

 

 

 

22,061

 

 

 

11,788

 

Total equity

 

11,478,770

 

 

 

13,195,325

 

 

 

13,717,867

 

 

 

13,639,176

 

 

 

14,067,595

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

76,185,134

 

 

$

76,764,064

 

 

$

76,662,433

 

 

$

82,376,305

 

 

$

85,369,589

 

 

(1)

Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2021.

(2)

6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock – Includes 28,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding. 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock – Includes 17,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding. 6.75% Series I Preferred Stock – Includes 17,700,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding.

(3)

Includes 2,936,500,000 shares authorized. Includes 1,461,012,252 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022; 1,459,736,258 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021; 1,449,935,017 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021; 1,444,156,029 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021; 1,398,502,906 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021.

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

For the quarters ended

 

March 31,

2022

 

December 31,

2021

 

September 30,

2021

 

June 30,

2021

 

March 31,

2021

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

655,850

 

 

$

422,780

 

 

$

412,972

 

 

$

383,906

 

 

$

763,378

 

Interest expense

 

74,922

 

 

 

61,785

 

 

 

50,438

 

 

 

61,047

 

 

 

75,973

 

Net interest income

 

580,928

 

 

 

360,995

 

 

 

362,534

 

 

 

322,859

 

 

 

687,405

 

Net servicing income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Servicing and related income

 

34,715

 

 

 

31,322

 

 

 

17,948

 

 

 

10,519

 

 

 

9,229

 

Servicing and related expense

 

3,757

 

 

 

4,290

 

 

 

3,012

 

 

 

2,603

 

 

 

2,297

 

Net servicing income

 

30,958

 

 

 

27,032

 

 

 

14,936

 

 

 

7,916

 

 

 

6,932

 

Other income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other

 

(159,804

)

 

 

(40,473

)

 

 

102,819

 

 

 

20,207

 

 

 

38,405

 

Net gains (losses) on derivatives

 

1,642,028

 

 

 

135,359

 

 

 

84,950

 

 

 

(581,962

)

 

 

1,169,383

 

Loan loss (provision) reversal

 

(608

)

 

 

(194

)

 

 

6,134

 

 

 

(494

)

 

 

139,620

 

Business divestiture-related gains (losses)

 

(354

)

 

 

(16,514

)

 

 

(14,009

)

 

 

1,527

 

 

 

(249,563

)

Other, net

 

3,058

 

 

 

(415

)

 

 

1,285

 

 

 

(6,241

)

 

 

6,536

 

Total other income (loss)

 

1,484,320

 

 

 

77,763

 

 

 

181,179

 

 

 

(566,963

)

 

 

1,104,381

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and management fee

 

33,002

 

 

 

27,061

 

 

 

27,859

 

 

 

32,013

 

 

 

31,518

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

12,762

 

 

 

13,640

 

 

 

16,023

 

 

 

21,513

 

 

 

16,387

 

Total general and administrative expenses

 

45,764

 

 

 

40,701

 

 

 

43,882

 

 

 

53,526

 

 

 

47,905

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

2,050,442

 

 

 

425,089

 

 

 

514,767

 

 

 

(289,714

)

 

 

1,750,813

 

Income taxes

 

26,548

 

 

 

6,629

 

 

 

(6,767

)

 

 

5,134

 

 

 

(321

)

Net income (loss)

 

2,023,894

 

 

 

418,460

 

 

 

521,534

 

 

 

(294,848

)

 

 

1,751,134

 

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

1,639

 

 

 

2,979

 

 

 

2,290

 

 

 

794

 

 

 

321

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly

 

2,022,255

 

 

 

415,481

 

 

 

519,244

 

 

 

(295,642

)

 

 

1,750,813

 

Dividends on preferred stock

 

26,883

 

 

 

26,883

 

 

 

26,883

 

 

 

26,883

 

 

 

26,883

 

Net income (loss) available (related) to common stockholders

$

1,995,372

 

 

$

388,598

 

 

$

492,361

 

 

$

(322,525

)

 

$

1,723,930

 

Net income (loss) per share available (related) to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.37

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

(0.23

)

 

$

1.23

 

Diluted

$

1.36

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

(0.23

)

 

$

1.23

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

1,461,363,637

 

 

 

1,454,138,154

 

 

 

1,445,315,914

 

 

 

1,410,239,138

 

 

 

1,399,210,925

 

Diluted

 

1,462,451,965

 

 

 

1,455,411,503

 

 

 

1,446,357,867

 

 

 

1,410,239,138

 

 

 

1,400,000,727

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

2,023,894

 

 

$

418,460

 

 

$

521,534

 

 

$

(294,848

)

 

$

1,751,134

 

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

 

(3,568,679

)

 

 

(685,699

)

 

 

(113,451

)

 

 

(191,541

)

 

 

(1,428,927

)

Reclassification adjustment for net (gains) losses included in net income (loss)

 

144,787

 

 

 

5,471

 

 

 

(28,186

)

 

 

(30,415

)

 

 

56,823

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(3,423,892

)

 

 

(680,228

)

 

 

(141,637

)

 

 

(221,956

)

 

 

(1,372,104

)

Comprehensive income (loss)

 

(1,399,998

)

 

 

(261,768

)

 

 

379,897

 

 

 

(516,804

)

 

 

379,030

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

1,639

 

 

 

2,979

 

 

 

2,290

 

 

 

794

 

 

 

321

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Annaly

 

(1,401,637

)

 

 

(264,747

)

 

 

377,607

 

 

 

(517,598

)

 

 

378,709

 

Dividends on preferred stock

 

26,883

 

 

 

26,883

 

 

 

26,883

 

 

 

26,883

 

 

 

26,883

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(1,428,520

)

 

$

(291,630

)

 

$

350,724

 

 

$

(544,481

)

 

$

351,826

 

 

Contacts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc.

Investor Relations

1-888-8Annaly

www.annaly.com

