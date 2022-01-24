Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights

GAAP net income of $1.37 per average common share for the quarter

Earnings available for distribution (“EAD”) of $0.28 per average common share for the quarter; unchanged from the prior quarter with dividend coverage of over 125%

Economic return of (12.3%) for the first quarter

Annualized GAAP return on average equity of 65.6% and annualized EAD return on average equity of 14.0%

Book value per common share of $6.77

GAAP leverage of 5.3x, up from 4.7x in the prior quarter; economic leverage of 6.4x, up from 5.7x in the prior quarter

Declared quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per share

Business Highlights

Investment and Strategy

Total assets of $84.4 billion, including $76.1 billion in highly liquid Agency portfolio (1)

Due to meaningful spread widening and market volatility, Annaly’s Agency portfolio decreased 6% during the first quarter; however, notional holdings were roughly unchanged and portfolio activity focused on rotating upwards in coupon

Hedge ratio increased from 95% to 109% as a result of a higher notional hedge portfolio; hedge activity focused on active delta hedging throughout the quarter and moving interest rate hedges further out the curve given higher rate environment

Annaly’s Mortgage Servicing Rights (“MSR”) platform grew assets by 91% to $1.2 billion during the first quarter with MSR representing 9% of dedicated equity capital (2)

Annaly’s Residential Credit portfolio decreased 6% during the quarter to $4.4 billion, (1) driven by residential whole loan securitization activity as a result of strong production from the whole loan correspondent channel During the quarter, the correspondent channel achieved over $1 billion in aggregated expanded credit loans since launching last April

driven by residential whole loan securitization activity as a result of strong production from the whole loan correspondent channel Announced an agreement to sell Annaly’s Middle Market Lending portfolio for approximately $2.4 billion; portfolio sale enhances Annaly’s focus on all aspect of the housing finance market(3)

Financing and Capital

$7.2 billion of unencumbered assets, including cash and unencumbered Agency MBS of $4.0 billion

Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 10 basis points to 0.48% and average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 14 basis points to 0.89%

Annaly Residential Credit Group is now the second largest non-bank issuer of Prime Jumbo and Expanded Credit MBS with six securitizations totaling ~$2.5 billion in proceeds during the first quarter (4)

Annaly Residential Credit Group expanded credit facility capacity by $250 million subsequent to quarter end

Corporate Responsibility & Governance

Published disclosures outlining climate-related risks and opportunities across our business in the short-, medium-and long-term horizons taking into consideration the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”)

Amended bylaws to lower the threshold for shareholders to call a special meeting

“The market environment during the first quarter of 2022 was one of the most challenging for fixed-income in decades, characterized by exceptional volatility with substantial spread widening and a notable increase in benchmark rates,” remarked David Finkelstein, Annaly’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “While our portfolio continued to generate strong earnings, our book value was not immune to the effects of Agency MBS underperformance resulting from market turbulence. We remain disciplined given our expectation for continued volatility, though we are encouraged by the improvement in new investment returns provided by wider spreads, greater certainty of mortgage cash flows in a lower prepayment environment and additional clarity with respect to quantitative tightening.

Further, the announced sale of our Middle Market Lending portfolio subsequent to quarter end marks a significant strategic achievement that is accretive to Annaly’s stockholders. Combined with the recent disposition of our Commercial Real Estate business and the expansion of our MSR and Residential Credit businesses, the transaction enables Annaly to deploy additional capital into our core housing finance strategy and continue to build on synergies between our Agency, MSR and Residential Credit portfolios.”

(1) Total portfolio represents Annaly’s investments that are on-balance sheet as well as investments that are off-balance sheet in which Annaly has economic exposure. Assets exclude assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles of $7.8 billion, include TBA purchase contracts (market value) of $18.3 billion, CMBX derivatives (market value) of $0.4 billion and $0.9 billion of retained securities that are eliminated in consolidation and are shown net of participations issued totaling $0.8 billion. (2) Includes limited partnership interests in two MSR funds, one of which is reported in Other Assets. (3) Annaly announced the sale of its Middle Market Lending portfolio on April 25, 2022. The transaction represents substantially all of the Middle Market Lending assets held on balance sheet as well as assets managed for third parties. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transfer of the Middle Market Lending portfolio is expected to be completed by end of the second quarter of 2022. For more information, please see the 8-K filing. (4) Issuer ranking data from Inside Nonconforming Markets as of April 9, 2022.

Financial Performance

The following table summarizes certain key performance indicators as of and for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021:

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Book value per common share $ 6.77 $ 7.97 $ 8.95 GAAP leverage at period-end (1) 5.3:1 4.7:1 4.6:1 GAAP net income (loss) per average common share (2) $ 1.37 $ 0.27 $ 1.23 Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity 65.62 % 12.44 % 49.87 % Net interest margin (3) 3.20 % 1.97 % 3.39 % Average yield on interest earning assets (4) 3.61 % 2.31 % 3.76 % Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities (5) 0.48 % 0.38 % 0.42 % Net interest spread 3.13 % 1.93 % 3.34 % Non-GAAP metrics * Earnings available for distribution per average common share (2) $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 Annualized EAD return on average equity 14.01 % 13.10 % 12.53 % Economic leverage at period-end (1) 6.4:1 5.7:1 6.1:1 Net interest margin (excluding PAA) (3) 2.04 % 2.03 % 1.91 % Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) (4) 2.62 % 2.63 % 2.71 % Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities (5) 0.89 % 0.75 % 0.87 % Net interest spread (excluding PAA) 1.73 % 1.88 % 1.84 %

* Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section for additional information. (1) GAAP leverage is computed as the sum of repurchase agreements, other secured financing, debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued and mortgages payable divided by total equity. Economic leverage is computed as the sum of recourse debt, cost basis of to-be-announced (“TBA”) and CMBX derivatives outstanding, and net forward purchases (sales) of investments divided by total equity. Recourse debt consists of repurchase agreements and other secured financing (excluding certain non-recourse credit facilities). Certain credit facilities (included within other secured financing), debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued, and mortgages payable are non-recourse to the Company and are excluded from economic leverage. (2) Net of dividends on preferred stock. (3) Net interest margin represents interest income less interest expense divided by average Interest Earning Assets. Net interest margin (excluding PAA) represents the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average Interest Earning Assets plus average outstanding TBA contract and CMBX balances. PAA represents the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company’s Agency mortgage-backed securities. (4) Average yield on interest earning assets represents annualized interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Average interest earning assets reflects the average amortized cost of our investments during the period. Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) is calculated using annualized interest income (excluding PAA). (5) Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Average interest bearing liabilities reflects the average balances during the period. Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Economic interest expense is comprised of GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps.

Updates to Financial Disclosures

Beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2022, in light of the continued growth of its mortgage servicing rights portfolio, the Company enhanced its financial disclosures by separately reporting servicing income and servicing expense in its Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). Servicing income and servicing expense were previously included within Other income (loss). As a result of this change, prior periods have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation.

In addition, the Company consolidated certain line items in its Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) in an effort to streamline and simplify its financial presentation. Amounts previously reported under Net interest component of interest rate swaps, Realized gains (losses) on termination or maturity of interest rate swaps, Unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate swaps and Net gains (losses) on other derivatives are combined into a single line item titled Net gains (losses) on derivatives. Similarly, amounts previously reported under Net gains (losses) on disposal of investments and other and Net unrealized gains (losses) on instruments measured at fair value through earnings are combined into a single line item titled Net gains (losses) on investments and other. As a result of these changes, prior periods have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation.

Commencing with the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and for subsequent reporting periods, the Company has relabeled “Core Earnings (excluding PAA)” as “Earnings Available for Distribution” (“EAD”). Earnings Available for Distribution, which is a non-GAAP financial measure intended to supplement the Company’s financial results computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), has replaced the Company’s prior presentation of Core Earnings (excluding PAA). In addition, Core Earnings (excluding PAA) results from prior reporting periods have been relabeled Earnings Available for Distribution. In line with evolving industry practices, the Company believes the term Earnings Available for Distribution more accurately reflects the principal purpose of the measure than the term Core Earnings (excluding PAA) and serves as a useful indicator for investors in evaluating the Company’s performance and its ability to pay dividends.

The definition of Earnings Available for Distribution is identical to the definition of Core Earning (excluding PAA) from prior reporting periods. As such, Earnings Available for Distribution is defined as the sum of (a) economic net interest income, (b) TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income, (c) net servicing income less realized amortization of MSR, (d) other income (loss) (excluding depreciation expense related to commercial real estate and amortization of intangibles, non-EAD income allocated to equity method investments and other non-EAD components of other income (loss)), (e) general and administrative expenses (excluding transaction expenses and non-recurring items) and (f) income taxes (excluding the income tax effect of non-EAD income (loss) items) and excludes (g) the premium amortization adjustment (“PAA”) representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company’s Agency mortgage-backed securities.

Earnings Available for Distribution should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP net income. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section for a detailed discussion of Earnings Available for Distribution.

In addition, beginning with the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company began classifying certain portfolio activity- or volume-related expenses (including but not limited to brokerage and commission fees, due diligence costs and securitization expenses) as Other income (loss) rather than Other general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) to better reflect the nature of the items. As such, prior periods have been conformed to the current presentation.

Other Information

This news release and our public documents to which we refer contain or incorporate by reference certain forward-looking statements which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including as related to adverse economic conditions on real estate-related assets and financing conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability of mortgage-backed securities and other securities for purchase; the availability of financing and, if available, the terms of any financing; changes in the market value of our assets; changes in business conditions and the general economy; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including cybersecurity incidents; our ability to grow our residential credit business; the sale of our middle market lending business; credit risks related to our investments in credit risk transfer securities, residential mortgage-backed securities and related residential mortgage credit assets and corporate debt; risks related to investments in mortgage servicing rights; our ability to consummate any contemplated investment opportunities; changes in government regulations or policy affecting our business; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager with investment strategies across mortgage finance. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

Annaly routinely posts important information for investors on the Company’s website, www.annaly.com. Annaly intends to use this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information, for complying with the Company’s disclosure obligations under Regulation FD and to post and update investor presentations and similar materials on a regular basis. Annaly encourages investors, analysts, the media and others interested in Annaly to monitor the Company’s website, in addition to following Annaly’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, webcasts and other information it posts from time to time on its website. To sign-up for email-notifications, please visit the “Investors” section of our website, www.annaly.com, then click on “Investor Resources” and select “Email Alerts” to complete the email notification form. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

The Company prepares a supplemental investor presentation and a financial summary for the benefit of its shareholders. Both the First Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation and the First Quarter 2022 Financial Summary can be found at the Company’s website (www.annaly.com) in the Investors section under Investor Presentations.

Conference Call

The Company will hold the first quarter 2022 earnings conference call on April 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed by accessing the pre-registration link found on the homepage or “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.annaly.com, or by using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10164945/f20d8f5d22. Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing 844-735-3317 within the U.S., or 412-317-5703 internationally, and requesting the “Annaly Earnings Call.”

There will also be an audio webcast of the call on www.annaly.com. A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call. The replay number is 877-344-7529 for domestic calls and 412-317-0088 for international calls and the conference passcode is 4986417. If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.annaly.com, click on Investors, then select Email Alerts and complete the email notification form.

Financial Statements

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 (1) September 30,



2021 June 30,



2021 March 31,



2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 955,840 $ 1,342,090 $ 1,046,300 $ 1,380,456 $ 1,122,793 Securities 60,727,637 63,655,674 65,622,352 69,032,335 71,849,437 Loans, net 3,617,818 4,242,043 3,580,521 3,563,008 2,603,343 Mortgage servicing rights 1,108,937 544,562 572,259 202,616 113,080 Interests in MSR 85,653 69,316 57,530 49,035 — Assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles 7,809,307 6,086,308 4,738,481 4,073,156 3,768,922 Assets of disposal group held for sale — 194,138 238,042 3,302,001 4,400,723 Derivative assets 964,075 170,370 331,395 181,889 891,474 Receivable for unsettled trades 407,225 2,656 42,482 14,336 144,918 Principal and interest receivable 246,739 234,983 234,810 250,210 259,655 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 23,110 24,241 25,371 26,502 37,337 Other assets 238,793 197,683 172,890 300,761 177,907 Total assets $ 76,185,134 $ 76,764,064 $ 76,662,433 $ 82,376,305 $ 85,369,589 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities Repurchase agreements $ 52,626,503 $ 54,769,643 $ 55,475,420 $ 60,221,067 $ 61,202,477 Other secured financing 914,255 903,255 729,555 909,655 922,605 Debt issued by securitization vehicles 6,711,953 5,155,633 3,935,410 3,315,087 3,044,725 Participations issued 775,432 1,049,066 641,006 315,810 180,527 Liabilities of disposal group held for sale — 154,956 159,508 2,362,690 3,319,414 Derivative liabilities 826,972 881,537 912,134 900,259 939,622 Payable for unsettled trades 1,992,568 147,908 571,540 154,405 1,070,080 Interest payable 80,870 91,176 109,586 173,721 100,949 Dividends payable 321,423 321,142 318,986 317,714 307,671 Other liabilities 456,388 94,423 91,421 66,721 213,924 Total liabilities 64,706,364 63,568,739 62,944,566 68,737,129 71,301,994 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (2) 1,536,569 1,536,569 1,536,569 1,536,569 1,536,569 Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (3) 14,610 14,597 14,499 14,442 13,985 Additional paid-in capital 20,321,952 20,313,832 20,228,366 20,178,692 19,754,826 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,465,482 ) 958,410 1,638,638 1,780,275 2,002,231 Accumulated deficit (7,980,407 ) (9,653,582 ) (9,720,270 ) (9,892,863 ) (9,251,804 ) Total stockholders’ equity 11,427,242 13,169,826 13,697,802 13,617,115 14,055,807 Noncontrolling interests 51,528 25,499 20,065 22,061 11,788 Total equity 11,478,770 13,195,325 13,717,867 13,639,176 14,067,595 Total liabilities and equity $ 76,185,134 $ 76,764,064 $ 76,662,433 $ 82,376,305 $ 85,369,589

(1) Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2021. (2) 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock – Includes 28,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding. 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock – Includes 17,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding. 6.75% Series I Preferred Stock – Includes 17,700,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding. (3) Includes 2,936,500,000 shares authorized. Includes 1,461,012,252 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022; 1,459,736,258 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021; 1,449,935,017 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021; 1,444,156,029 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021; 1,398,502,906 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021.

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the quarters ended March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 September 30,



2021 June 30,



2021 March 31,



2021 Net interest income Interest income $ 655,850 $ 422,780 $ 412,972 $ 383,906 $ 763,378 Interest expense 74,922 61,785 50,438 61,047 75,973 Net interest income 580,928 360,995 362,534 322,859 687,405 Net servicing income Servicing and related income 34,715 31,322 17,948 10,519 9,229 Servicing and related expense 3,757 4,290 3,012 2,603 2,297 Net servicing income 30,958 27,032 14,936 7,916 6,932 Other income (loss) Net gains (losses) on investments and other (159,804 ) (40,473 ) 102,819 20,207 38,405 Net gains (losses) on derivatives 1,642,028 135,359 84,950 (581,962 ) 1,169,383 Loan loss (provision) reversal (608 ) (194 ) 6,134 (494 ) 139,620 Business divestiture-related gains (losses) (354 ) (16,514 ) (14,009 ) 1,527 (249,563 ) Other, net 3,058 (415 ) 1,285 (6,241 ) 6,536 Total other income (loss) 1,484,320 77,763 181,179 (566,963 ) 1,104,381 General and administrative expenses Compensation and management fee 33,002 27,061 27,859 32,013 31,518 Other general and administrative expenses 12,762 13,640 16,023 21,513 16,387 Total general and administrative expenses 45,764 40,701 43,882 53,526 47,905 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,050,442 425,089 514,767 (289,714 ) 1,750,813 Income taxes 26,548 6,629 (6,767 ) 5,134 (321 ) Net income (loss) 2,023,894 418,460 521,534 (294,848 ) 1,751,134 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,639 2,979 2,290 794 321 Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly 2,022,255 415,481 519,244 (295,642 ) 1,750,813 Dividends on preferred stock 26,883 26,883 26,883 26,883 26,883 Net income (loss) available (related) to common stockholders $ 1,995,372 $ 388,598 $ 492,361 $ (322,525 ) $ 1,723,930 Net income (loss) per share available (related) to common stockholders Basic $ 1.37 $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ (0.23 ) $ 1.23 Diluted $ 1.36 $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ (0.23 ) $ 1.23 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 1,461,363,637 1,454,138,154 1,445,315,914 1,410,239,138 1,399,210,925 Diluted 1,462,451,965 1,455,411,503 1,446,357,867 1,410,239,138 1,400,000,727 Other comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) $ 2,023,894 $ 418,460 $ 521,534 $ (294,848 ) $ 1,751,134 Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (3,568,679 ) (685,699 ) (113,451 ) (191,541 ) (1,428,927 ) Reclassification adjustment for net (gains) losses included in net income (loss) 144,787 5,471 (28,186 ) (30,415 ) 56,823 Other comprehensive income (loss) (3,423,892 ) (680,228 ) (141,637 ) (221,956 ) (1,372,104 ) Comprehensive income (loss) (1,399,998 ) (261,768 ) 379,897 (516,804 ) 379,030 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,639 2,979 2,290 794 321 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Annaly (1,401,637 ) (264,747 ) 377,607 (517,598 ) 378,709 Dividends on preferred stock 26,883 26,883 26,883 26,883 26,883 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1,428,520 ) $ (291,630 ) $ 350,724 $ (544,481 ) $ 351,826

Contacts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc.



Investor Relations



1-888-8Annaly



www.annaly.com

Read full story here