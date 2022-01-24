APQC Recognizes Five Organizations in 2022 for Excellence in Knowledge Management

Recipients exemplify mature KM programs that increase productivity, improve decision making, enhance the employee experience, and solve critical business problems.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–APQC, the benchmarking and best practices research firm, has named five organizations as recipients of its 2022 Excellence in Knowledge Management (KM) program. This year’s recipients include:

Enterprise

PTT Public Company Limited

Saudi Aramco

U.S. Central Command

Business Unit or Entity

U.S. Navy Carrier Team One

Mercer

“Our research has shown that organizations with mature knowledge management (KM) programs in place were better positioned to respond to the crises of the past two years—and are primed for whatever the future holds,” said Lauren Trees, principal research lead for knowledge management at APQC. “But it takes more than just willingness to establish an effective KM practice. Organizations need examples of what good looks like, and our 2022 Excellence in KM recipients provide a model to emulate.”

“APQC has for decades highlighted how leading organizations use KM to generate measurable business value,” said Cindy Hubert, executive director of client solutions for APQC. “Coming out of the disruption of the past two years, it will be especially important to understand how to harness knowledge for sustainable impact, and we are excited to shine a light on these five outstanding organizations that are doing just that.”

Launched in 2019, this recognition is based on analysis from APQC’s Knowledge Management Capability Assessment Tool, which provides an evidence-based methodology with which to measure and evaluate KM competencies across four categories: strategy, people, process, and content and information technology. APQC’s recognition of leading KM programs is especially timely given the disruptions of the 2020s. The shift to remote and hybrid work coming out of the pandemic has increased the need for KM as a way to connect disconnected employees with the information, expertise, and professional networks they need to operate effectively. The Great Resignation is driving KM demand even further as organizations scramble to capture knowledge from departing employees and upskill new hires and people in new roles. Thus, organizations are seeking out best-in-class examples to understand how others achieved their current level of success and the business impact of their knowledge-related capabilities.

“More than ever before, executives are realizing how seamless access to knowledge enables innovation, mitigates risk, and helps businesses troubleshoot and respond to change,” added Trees. “APQC is pleased to recognize organizations that meet these business imperatives with strong KM approaches.”

Learn more about this year’s recipients by visiting www.apqc.org/expertise/knowledge-management/excellenceinkm. For those interested in submitting an assessment for their organization, please visit APQC’s website to learn more.

