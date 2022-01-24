APT Systems Announces Launch of its Spera Stablecoin on Mainnet

APTY Spera

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — APT Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: APTY), a software development and fintech company, is announcing it has launched Spera (SPRA) on the Mainnet in preparation for making the Spera stablecoin available for purchase.

“Our team is proud to announce we’ve moved Spera from the Testnet where final testing and quality assurance had been performed, onto the Mainnet,” says Glenda M. Dowie, CEO of APT Systems. “This is an important step before finalizing a dedicated wallet supported by Prime Trust that will accept US Dollars to buy and hold Spera.”

A Mainnet is a blockchain that transfers digital currency from senders to recipients which are then recorded on a distributed ledger. This differs from a Testnet, which is essentially the testing of such a transaction. Mainnets are the actual “end product”, which makes a stablecoin available for the public to buy and use. Spera is a stablecoin, meaning it is backed by collateral assets so that the value of Spera will always be $1.

Earlier this year, in preparation for going live with Spera, APT Systems created a pre-sale form where investors were invited to provide information and an indication of the number of stablecoins they plan to purchase. Dowie notes: “Those who had taken the time to sign up will be contacted shortly to become the first purchasers of Spera.”

APT Systems is developing Spera to work seamlessly with its Verifundr digital escrow application, which uses smart contracts in part to serve as a neutral third-party to ensure funds are duly released upon both parties fulfilling their contractual obligations. The blockchain-supported portion of Verifundr makes it ideally suited for escrow and payment functions, while Spera provides for payments and the simple transfer of escrow funds both domestically and internationally.

“The SPRA coin is envisioned to become a widely distributed fiat-to-digital cryptocurrency in order to bring transparency and instant payments to escrow transactions. Moving Spera onto the Mainnet is like moving a rocket onto the launchpad,” Dowie says. “These are very exciting days as we get ever closer to bringing Spera into the world and that day looks like April 30th.”

About APTY – APT Systems Inc:

APTY is a software development and fintech company, focusing on our Verifundr escrow and payment services supported with a stablecoin named Spera (SPRA).

Visit www.get.sperastablecoin.com to read our white paper and learn more about our stablecoin backed by U.S. currency and partially by gold.

Disclaimer of Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to also disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

