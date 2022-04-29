Aqara Announces Availability of Motion Sensor P1

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aqara, a leading provider of smart home products, announced the launch of its new Motion Sensor P1, an updated model of the best-selling Aqara Motion Sensor. The sensor is a PIR motion and motion-light sensor that detects motion as well as the ambient light status in the room, and can be used for home security and automation. Built on the previous generation, the P1 model further extends the battery life to a record length of up to 5 years*, thanks to more power-efficient technologies and the improved batteries. The new sensor has been made available on Amazon in the US, Canada, Germany and France, as well as via selective Aqara retailers in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania**. It is expected to hit Amazon UK in the following weeks.

Based on the Zigbee 3.0 protocol which allows faster response, higher reliability and better compatibility, the Motion Sensor P1 adds more flexibility for users including a configurable detection timeout and the adjustable sensitivity level. No longer fixed at a 60-second timeout like the predecessor, the P1 sensor allows users to set the detection timeout between 1 to 200 seconds on the Aqara Home app. It’s also possible to set the sensitivity level to high, medium or low, which refers to the distance from which the sensor will be triggered from, so that false alarms could be reduced. By default which is medium sensitivity, the sensor supports a field of view (FoV) of 170° for up to 2 meters and 150° for up to 7 meters.

The P1 motion sensor are compatible with major smart home ecosystems including HomeKit, Alexa, IFTTT and more. Moreover, the sensor will support Matter – the new connectivity standard for IoT devices – via an OTA update of Aqara hubs after the Matter rollout. The sensor itself also supports OTA updates, which means that new features and fixes now can be added after the release of the product.

Motion sensor has become increasingly popular among smart home users, as it is a natural part of the majority of smart home automations. The combination of an Aqara hub, a Motion Sensor P1 and controller devices like smart wall switches and roller shade drivers can automate many routine tasks, such as turning on the lights, opening the sun shades or controlling the TV. Moreover, with P1’s built-in light sensor, the lights could be controlled more precisely. For example, users could set to turn on the hallway lights only when it’s dark and motion is detected, so that energy consumption is reduced, and the lifespan of lights is increased.

To celebrate the launch, Aqara now offers a 10% discount for the new Motion Sensor P1 on its Amazon brand stores. North American customers will enjoy the offer with the promo code MOTIONUS in the US and Canada, while European customers will enjoy it using the promo code EUMOTIONPI in Germany and France. Both codes will be valid through April 29, 2022.

For more details of the Motion Sensor P1, please visit our website.

* Based on lab test, on the assumption of LED trigger indicator disabled and detection timeout of no less than 30 seconds.

** Product availability may vary among different retail channels, and could be updated all the time. It’s recommended to check with the regional retailer(s) for real time availability.

