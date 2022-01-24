ARC, Inc. Collaborates with AWS to Support the Internet of Battlefield Things

ARC, Inc. joins AWS’s Public Sector Partner Program to help shape the future of ground warfare with weapons sensing and data sharing system

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC) is pleased to announce its collaboration with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Federal Small Business Team. This team supports strategic small businesses that are aligned to meet and exceed the technology requirements of federal agencies. Along with the collaboration with the Federal Small Business Team, AWS’s scalable architecture supports the development and deployment of ARC’s weapons-sensing data-streaming technology in real-time, empowering the warfighter with high-speed, reliable information to aid decisions and gain a battlefield edge.

When deployed to military operational and training environments, Internet-of-Things (IoT) sensors face untraditional challenges such as constrained or contested networks and demanding physical conditions for sensor hardware. Whether the network includes 5G high-speed internet access or is considered denied, the utilization of AWS environments helps ARC rapidly extract and process data directly from the front lines—preserving transmission speeds at scale—to inform time-critical, life-saving decisions. This combined capability can enable the warfighter with distributed information sharing at speed for improved battlefield response in near-peer-level conflict.

“When we evaluated on-premises and cloud service provider frameworks across the DoD landscape, AWS’s capability to support the requirements of massively scaled IoT data that comes straight from the soldier’s weapon scored the highest in our evaluation. ARC is breaking new ground with deployments of AWS and IoT sensors into connected battlefield environments. The combination of highly available edge services from AWS with network agnostic IoT weapon sensors helps clear the ‘fog of war,’” said Kyle Broadway, Chief Technology Officer at ARC.

ARC technical solutions and case studies are available for individual demonstration. Interested parties are invited to visit armaments.us and contact [email protected] for more information.

About Armaments Research Company, Inc.: Founded in 2016, ARC is a privately-owned, top-secret-cleared, Washington D.C.-based technology firm, led in tandem by innovative technology experts and combat-tested military veterans. ARC’s original solutions were developed under DARPA and National Science Foundation sponsorship, leveraging state-of-the-art internet-of-things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) technologies to transform weapons into information nodes or ‘sensors’ and arm Commanders with advanced, real-time decision support.

Contacts

Jeff Denton, Head of Operations and Administration



Armaments Research Company, Inc.



925-219-0806



[email protected]