Arista Networks to Announce Q1 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 2nd, 2022
Announces participation in upcoming investor events
SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2022 after U.S. markets close on Monday, May 2nd, 2022. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on May 2nd, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.
Upcoming Investor Event Participation
Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in May and June with the financial community:
J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Ita Brennan, CFO
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com
Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Ita Brennan, CFO
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Time: 10:50am ET / 7:50am PT
Loop Capital Markets Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Chris Schmidt, SVP World Wide Sales
Thursday, June 2, 2022
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com
Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference
Anshul Sadana, COO
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com
William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
John McCool, Chief Platform Officer
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Time: 12:20pm ET / 9:20am PT
A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system. For more information, visit www.arista.com.
Contacts
Investor Contacts:
Arista Networks, Inc.
Liz Stine, 408-547-5885
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
Amanda Jaramillo, 408-547-5798
Global Marketing and Communications
[email protected]