Arrcus Announces 80% Q1 Bookings Growth, Largest Recurring Revenue Software Subscription Transaction To Date, New Executive Appointments

To continue to drive and support company’s growth, Sanjay Kumar joins as VP of marketing and product management, Sreekanth Kannan takes on the new role of VP of multi-cloud networking

News Summary

Arrcus experienced 80% growth in bookings in Q1 2022 as compared to Q1 2021

Leading financial services firm represents company’s largest software subscription recurring revenue deal to date

Networking and cloud veterans appointed to expand executive team

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core-to-edge network infrastructure, today announced another strong quarter – with 80% YoY growth and its largest seven-figure recurring revenue software subscription transaction with a leading financial services company – and two new executive appointments.

The Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform is seeing widespread adoption across customers in many verticals. On the enterprise front, ACE continues to be the platform of choice for customers looking to improve their data center economics through merchant silicon alternatives to traditional routers and switches, including for their network extensions to branches in such sectors as retail. As 5G adoption ramps up, communications and media service providers are discovering the benefit of a software-defined disaggregated architecture for transport network routing and switching across core, edge and cell site router use cases. Cloud and multi-cloud networking is a fast growing market segment for Arrcus, and the ACE platform provides unique advantages through its routing stack when underlay network connectivity and granular policy control for operations and security are key customer requirements.

“Our momentum in Q1 2022, following our high growth in 2021, demonstrates that the Arrcus value proposition strongly resonates with service providers and enterprises,” said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus. “Our list of marquee customers is growing each quarter.”

To continue to drive and support its high growth, Arrcus has appointed Sanjay Kumar and Sreekanth Kannan in new executive roles. Kumar joins the management team as vice president of marketing and product management. Kannan takes on a newly created role on the management team as vice president focusing on the company’s growing cloud and multi-cloud networking business.

Kumar comes to Arrcus with more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry. He previously held leadership roles in product management and product/corporate marketing at such leading companies as Aruba Networks (HPE), Broadcom, Cisco Systems and IP Infusion. He has a proven track record of leading product development, creating and driving go-to-market strategies and developing compelling messaging for multibillion-dollar product lines across enterprise and service provider segments.

“Arrcus represents what’s needed and what’s next in networking,” said Kumar. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to work as part of the Arrcus executive team as we arm enterprises and service providers with a simple, scalable platform to enable network evolution and deliver the best possible user experiences as the world embraces 5G and heads into Web 3.0 and beyond.”

In his new role, Kannan will expand and fortify Arrcus’ position as the leading cloud and multi-cloud networking solution. Kannan has deep experience in cloud networking, having worked in product management and marketing roles at large companies like Cisco and VMware and as a startup executive for over a decade with successful companies like Aerohive Networks, Aviatrix, Megh Networks (a cloud-native networking company that he cofounded) and VeloCloud Networks.

“Cloud and multi-cloud networking is a critical pain point for many of our customers, and we are uniquely differentiated at Arrcus to address our customer needs,” said Kannan. “I am delighted to be leading the company’s efforts on this front as cloud and multi-cloud networking continue to gather steam.”

“I am pleased to welcome Sanjay to Arrcus and offer my congratulations to Sanjay and Sreekanth on their new roles with the company,” Ayyar added. “I look forward to working with the expanded Arrcus team to drive our next stage of innovation and growth.”

Additional Resources

About Arrcus

Arrcus was founded to enhance business efficiency through superior network connectivity. The Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform offers best-in-class networking with the most flexible consumption model at the lowest total cost of ownership. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, strategic partners, and top-tier VCs. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow @arrcusinc.

Contacts

Kourtney Evans



[email protected]