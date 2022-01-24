ASEAN to witness its largest Big Data Analytics Summit ever

Singapore, Apr 4, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – With ASEAN’s digital economy projected to hit $1 trillion by 2030, Big Data Analytics has emerged as the fastest growing market in the region. Amidst increasing digitization in Southeast Asia and its flourishing IT industry, the region is generating colossal volumes of data, thereby breeding a multi-billion-dollar Big Data Analytics industry.

Taking heed from these unprecedented developments and post-receiving phenomenal success in Africa, Tradepass is thrilled to host its flagship Big Data Analytics Summit, BYTES, in ASEAN virtually on 12 – 13 April 2022.

The summit will attract 1000+ Big Data Analytics professionals from the leading public and private organizations across ASEAN, along with 20+ best-in-class global solution providers and 30+ top speakers from the industry who will share the latest developments, case studies, use cases, best practices and many more.

In a statement issued, following their participation announcement, the Global Field CTO at Databricks, Chris D’Agostino expressed, “Only 13% of organizations are succeeding at their data and AI strategy yet the successful application of data and AI has never been a greater necessity for survival than now. Enterprises need a modern data and AI strategy that is open, simple, collaborative and empowers everyone across the organization to make faster, more informed decisions with a unified view of all their data.”

Judy Nam (Principal Solutions Engineer Director, Dataiku) while confirming her participation as a speaker gave an insight on the growth of AI, “Developing an AI strategy for your business is becoming standard to keep up with the competition, but there are many challenges along the way. I’m excited to be sharing how organizations can enable everyday AI across business functions while growing the complexity and scale of AI models and projects.”

Organizations like Databricks, Dataiku, Cloudera, Tech Data, BMC, Aerospike, Denodo, Snowflake and Fivetran have already confirmed their participation to lead the summit and showcase their latest solutions.

The virtual summit will power two knowledge-packed days filled with insightful presentations on the most pressing industry topics, deep dive panel discussions with the leading thought leaders, live showcase of the best solutions and many more.

Some of the confirmed speakers for the summit include Chris D’Agostino, Global Field CTO, Databricks; Judy Nam, Principal Solutions Engineer Director, Dataiku; Sam Majid, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Malaysian Communications & Multimedia Commission; Juan Kanggrawan, Head – Data Analytics & Digital Products, Jakarta Smart City; Abhishek Pratap Singh, Senior Vice President Engineering, DBS; Ram Kumar, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Cigna; Varun Verma, APAC Head of Data & Analytics, The Heineken Company; Kirill Odintsov, Head of Data Science, Home Credit Indonesia; Akanksha Rastogi, Head of Data and Insights, Foodpanda – Thailand; John Daniel Funtanilla, Advanced Analytics Lead, Nestle Philippines; Nikola Sucevic, Senior Vice President – Advance Analytics, Smartfren and many others.

Another key speaker for the summit Sam Majid (Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Malaysian Communications & Multimedia Commission) expressed his view on the industry, “To thrive in the digital economy, avant-garde organizations leverage on its leadership and widely accessible data to continuously deliver and delight citizens and customers.”

Organizer and CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Jena expressed, “With Southeast Asia rapidly adopting emerging technologies, Bytes 2022 – ASEAN will acknowledge the many intricacies concerning Big Data Analytics to empower the organizations with improved business function.”

About Tradepass

Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.

As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

For more information about the event, log on to: https://asean.bytessummit.com/

Media contact:

Shrinkhal Sharad

PR & Communication Executive

[email protected]

+ (91) 80 6166 4401

Tradepass

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com