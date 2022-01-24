AuctionIQ, a Leading Technology Enabled Cost Management and Profitability Improvement Company, Announces Investment from Copley Equity Partners

Investment provides growth capital to continue to scale business and expand operations.

SALT LAKE CITY & DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuctionIQ (AIQ), a leading technology enabled cost management and profitability improvement company, announced today that it had received an investment from Copley Equity Partners, a private investment firm focused on providing capital and resources to middle market companies with strong growth opportunities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The investment by Copley will enable AIQ to accelerate its growth and continue to invest in both processes and people. Copley also brings a track record of assisting similar companies build out the functional areas necessary to scale a technology enabled services business.

“We are excited to partner with Copley to propel our business to the next stage of growth while continuing to deliver exemplary savings and service to our clients and provide satisfaction at industry-leading levels,” said Brad Buxton Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AuctionIQ. “We’ve grown so much over the past few years based solely on the referrals of our clients and the dedication and quality focus of our team. We feel that we are poised to provide our services to a broader group of clients based on the strong response from our current clients – and Copley is the right partner to help us to do that.”

Jan Prokop, a Principal at Copley Equity Partners, who will join AIQ’s Board of Directors, commented: “The AIQ team has done an excellent job at delivering a differentiated service offering and highly impactful results for clients as well as providing industry leading client service. We are excited to help the Company continue to grow its client base and build out its team to support this growth.”

About AuctionIQ

For over 35 years, the AIQ team has helped clients increase their profitability and enterprise value by materially reducing costs and improving scalability. AIQ specializes in creating industry-leading savings on a global scale, impacting the cost and performance of technology-centric IT services in over a hundred categories, such as cloud, SaaS, digitization, and big data through the application of its unique tools and business processes. It’s patented technology and business process platform ensures maximum savings for clients, while measurably improving quality, service levels, and specifications. www.AIQ.co

About Copley Equity Partners

Established in 2012, Copley is a private investment firm with offices in Denver and Boston. Copley partners with growing, lower-middle market private companies. The firm invests out of an evergreen, single family office capital base and is comfortable in both majority and minority ownership positions. Copley’s patient and flexible capital base allows the firm to provide each portfolio company significant support post investment. www.copleyequity.com

