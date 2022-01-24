Avalara Announces CRUSH Global: The Future of Global Tax Compliance

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVLR—Avalara (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the return of CRUSH, its sixth annual tax and technology event. The virtual conference will take place May 17–18, 2022. The event is free; for more information, please visit AvalaraCRUSH.com.

“Ecommerce has erased borders and created new channels for businesses of all sizes. At the same time, our omnichannel economy has created new and expanded compliance challenges,” said Scott McFarlane, co-founder and CEO of Avalara. “During this year’s global virtual event, we aim to help businesses understand the global tax landscape and equip them with the tools they need to keep compliance from getting in the way of growth.”

Headline sessions for CRUSH include:

Managing Growth in the Global Economy: Understand how managing compliance can help businesses expand into new channels, products, and markets. This session will be moderated by global economist Todd Buchholz. Learn from global commerce experts, including: Craig Cohen, CRO at WooCommerce Miriam González Durántez, international trade lawyer with Cohen & Gresser, and founder and chair of Inspiring Girls International

Explore today’s landscape, and what regulatory efforts might look like in the future. This session will be moderated by Siri Bulusu, former tax reporter with Bloomberg Industry Group. Learn from global compliance experts, including: Discover the Value of Embedding Tax Within Finance: Discover how businesses use technology to incorporate tax into their processes and generate powerful insights. This session will be moderated by Mickey North Rizza, program vice president, Enterprise Applications and Digital Commerce at IDC. Learn from global finance and technology experts, including: Catherine Barba, pioneer of the digital revolution and expert in omnichannel retail and digital retail Dara Meath, Divisional CIO, Digital/Ecommerce at Conair Corporation and Avalara customer Paul Farrell, VP, Product Management at Oracle NetSuite

In addition, Avalara CRUSH Global will bring back CRUSH City, an experiential activity center with access to a variety of on-demand resources, including videos, podcasts, downloadable guides and reports, and more, specific to the needs of different industries and business sizes. New for 2022, attendees will have a distinct CRUSH City experience based on country or region, including Brazil, Europe, India, and North America.

Through CRUSH City, attendees will also have access to:

For more information or to reserve your spot for Avalara CRUSH Global, please visit AvalaraCRUSH.com.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

