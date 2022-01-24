AXIM Develops Quantitative Rapid Diagnostic Test for Lacritin; Now Boasts Four Dry Eye Disease Point-of-Care Biomarker Tests

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting Dry Eye Disease (DED), announced today that it has successfully developed a rapid quantitative tear test for Lacritin, a tear protein that autonomously promotes tearing and is deficient in all forms of Dry Eye Disease.

While Dry Eye Disease knowingly affects approximately 6.8% of the U.S. population, an estimated six million people have reported experiencing DED symptoms but have not been diagnosed or have received treatment. DED can significantly impair visual acuity, workplace productivity, and quality of life and increases with age but is hard to diagnose because it is a multifactorial disease with many disparate causes and has a highly variable symptom profile at different stages of the disease. These factors also make it difficult for DED patients to find lasting relief.

Lacritin is a secreted protein found in tears. Lacritin also promotes tear secretion, the proliferation and survival of epithelial cells, and corneal wound healing. Several tear proteins are deficient in different forms of Dry Eye. A growing number of studies suggest that lacritin may be differentially downregulated in dry eye, including contact lens-related dry eye.

“We are well on our way to developing a multifaceted Dry Eye program, targeting multiple proteins and biomarkers that may help us speed up DED diagnosis to potentially better treat diagnosed DED patients,” said John Huemoeller, CEO of AXIM Biotech. “We believe that this portfolio of four quantitative tests that all use the same reader system is going to be a game changer for the industry and add tremendous shareholder value.”

AXIM recently announced the development of an MMP-9 test to go with the FDA 501(k) cleared tests for lactoferrin and IgE that were acquired last year.

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on improving the landscape for diagnosis of ophthalmological conditions such as Dry Eye Disease (DED) through rapid diagnostic tests. Additionally, it owns IP and has conducted research on SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) rapid neutralizing antibody tests to detect levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells, as well as for oncological indications. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

