Axiom Presenting “Key Randomization & Trial Supply Considerations: Starting your study on the right foot!” at Clinical Trial Supply West Coast 2022

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be presenting and exhibiting at Clinical Trial Supply West Coast 2022, April 13-14 in Burlingame, CA.

For this year’s program, delegates can attend two different streams: Clinical Trial Supply Operations and Clinical Trial Supply Innovation & Technology. This conference brings together pharmaceutical and biotech experts to explore key themes and opportunities to optimize clinical supply chains, inclusive of RTSM, IRT, Inventory Management and simplifying these key processes.

Presenting “Key Randomization & Trial Supply Considerations: Starting your study on the right foot!,” Axiom’s Heather DiFruscia, VP, Randomization and Trial Supply Management will be sharing her insights on April 14th at 2:00PM PDT. The session will focus on critical planning of randomization and trial supply needs, walk through a study start-up cheat sheet to support critical initial discussions, and discuss how a flexible/feature rich IRT/RTSM platform can simplify the process and ensure IRT Success.

“The Randomization and Trial Supply Management Modules are core to Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite and fully configurable to the needs of each study. We have the ability to manage simple to complex randomizations and generate a range of real-time dashboards to track supply, pending shipments, and upcoming site needs,” says Heather.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating its 20th anniversary after delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, unified platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from 15+ unified modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IRT, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

