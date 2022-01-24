Axos Financial, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on April 28, 2022

Earnings Results will be available after 4:00 PM ET on April 28, 2022

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) (“Axos” or the “Company”), parent of Axos Bank, announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT) to discuss financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

Joining Gregory Garrabrants, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be Andrew Micheletti, Executive Vice President of Finance, and Derrick Walsh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The Company plans to distribute its earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 after 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT).

Interested parties may access the live conference call by visiting Axos Financial’s website at investors.axosfinancial.com and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing toll-free number 877-407-8293. For interested parties who may be unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available until May 28, 2022, at Axos Financial’s website and telephonically by dialing toll-free number 877-660-6853, passcode 13728882.

About Axos Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With approximately $15.5 billion in consolidated assets, Axos Financial, Inc. through Axos Bank, and through Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division Axos Advisor Services “AAS”), with approximately $38 billion of assets under custody and/or administration, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing and custody services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information on Axos Financial, Inc. please visit investors.axosfinancial.com.

Contacts

Johnny Lai, CFA

SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Axos Financial, Inc.

Phone: 1-858-649-2218

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories

Spero Therapeutics Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide Phase 3 Data Published in The New England Journal of Medicine

Enzo Biochem Adjourns Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Complete Vote on Proposal

Biomea Fusion Announces Acceptance of Late Breaking Presentation of Lead Menin Inhibitor BMF-219 in Diabetes at ADA 82nd Scientific Sessions 2022

IGM Announces Closing of $230.0 Million Public Offering

CEPI to co-fund Vaxxinity’s pivotal Phase 3 UB-612 heterologous booster trial to combat SARS-CoV-2 variants

Travere Therapeutics to Present Abstracts at the Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders 43rd Annual Meeting and the Genetic Metabolic Dieticians International Conference 2022

You may have missed

Spero Therapeutics Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide Phase 3 Data Published in The New England Journal of Medicine

Biomea Fusion Announces Acceptance of Late Breaking Presentation of Lead Menin Inhibitor BMF-219 in Diabetes at ADA 82nd Scientific Sessions 2022

Enzo Biochem Adjourns Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Complete Vote on Proposal

CEPI to co-fund Vaxxinity’s pivotal Phase 3 UB-612 heterologous booster trial to combat SARS-CoV-2 variants

IGM Announces Closing of $230.0 Million Public Offering

error: Content is protected !!