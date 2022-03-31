Bachoco Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

CELAYA, Mexico & GUANAJUATO, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., “Bachoco” or “the Company”, (NYSE: IBA; BMV: Bachoco) announced today its unaudited results for the first quarter (“1Q22”) ending March 31, 2022. All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard (“IFRS”) and are presented in nominal million Mexican Pesos (“$”), except earnings per share.

HIGHLIGHTS- 2022 vs. 2021

Net sales increased 25.9% in 1Q22.

Cost of sales increased 27.1% in 1Q22.

EBITDA margin was 14.4% in 1Q22 vs 15.1% in 1Q21.

Earnings per basic and diluted share were $3.60 in 1Q22 vs $3.50 in 1Q21.

CEO COMMENTS

Mr. Rodolfo Ramos Arvizu, Chief Executive Officer of Bachoco, stated, “We continue observing historically elevated corn and soybean meal prices which resulted in a 27.1% increase in our cost of sales when compared to 1Q21.

We think that part of the movement in those markets is driven by geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Although the length and impact of the ongoing military conflict is highly unpredictable, it is leading to market disruptions, including significant volatility in commodity prices. We believe this uncertainty will keep having a negative impact on our cost of sales.

Under those volatile conditions, we remained focus on better managing our sales mix for both Poultry and Others. Particularly in our Others segment we integrated results from RYC Alimentos (RYC) for 1Q22. After the integration, in the overall, our net sales increased 25.9% vs 1Q21.

As a percentage of sales, SG&A was 8.2% compared to the 8.5% reported in the same period of 2021.

All of the above resulted on an EBITDA in 1Q22 of $3,517.0 million or 14.4% EBITDA margin; which compares to the $2,913.4 million and 15.1% margin reported for 1Q21.

We remain committed to our growth strategy, in that end, we reported CAPEX of $915.2 million for the quarter which compares to the $555.7 million for the same period of 2021. This was achieved while generating a net cash position of $18,122.8 million by the end of 1Q22. Our solid financial structure should help us face the uncertainties and volatilities on the market which, at this point, are difficult to predict.”

Executive Summary

The following financial information is expressed in millions of nominal pesos, except for amounts per share and per ADR, with comparative figures for the same periods of 2021.

QUARTERLY RESULTS

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY In millions of pesos 1Q22 1Q21 Change $ $ $ % Net sales 24,367.0 19,357.6 5,009.4 25.9 Net sales in Mexico 18,096.4 14,629.4 3,467.0 23.7 Net sales in the U.S. 6,270.6 4,728.2 1,542.3 32.6

NET SALES BY SEGMENT In millions of pesos 1Q22 1Q21 Change $ $ $ % Net sales 24,367.0 19,357.6 5,009.4 25.9 Poultry 20,876.2 16,983.9 3,892.3 22.9 Other 3,490.8 2,373.8 1,117.0 47.1

NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT In tons Change 1Q22 1Q20 Volume % Total sales volume: 596,544 558,082 38,461.6 6.9 Poultry 441,036 416,978 24,057.9 5.8 Others 155,508 141,104 14,403.7 10.2

In 1Q22, the Company’s net sales totaled $24,367.0 million; $5,009.4 million or 25.9% more than $19,357.6 million reported in 1Q21. This was a result of better prices in the U.S. and in our main business lines in Mexico as well as higher volume sold in Others due to the integration of RYC.

In 1Q22, sales of our U.S. operations represented 25.7% of our total sales compared with 24.4% in 1Q21.

GROSS PROFIT In millions of pesos 1Q22 1Q21 Change $ $ $ % Cost of sales 19,240.5 15,139.6 4,100.9 27.1 Gross profit 5,126.5 4,218.0 908.5 21.5 Gross margin 21.0% 21.8% – –

The cost of sales totaled $19,240.5 million, representing $4,100.9 million or 27.1% higher than $15,139.6 million reported in the same period of 2021. This increase was mainly driven by higher raw material prices when compared to the same period of 2021 as it was addressed at the beginning of this earnings report.

The Company’s gross profit in 1Q22 was $5,216.5 million, with a gross margin of 21.0%. This result compares to a gross profit of $4,218.0 million and a gross margin of 21.8% reported in 1Q21.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (“SG&A”) In millions of pesos 1Q22 1Q21 Change $ $ $ % Total SG&A 1,999.1 1,637.3 361.9 22.1

Total SG&A expenses in 1Q22 were $1,999.1 million; $361.9 million or 22.1% more than the $1,637.3 million reported 1Q21. Total SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net sales, represent 8.2% in 1Q22 and 8.5% in 1Q21.

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET In millions of pesos 1Q22 1Q21 Change $ $ $ % Other income (expense), net 14.8 (21.8) 36.6 (168.1)

Other income or other expenses include the sale of byproducts and unused assets. We register such sales as expenses when the sales price is below the book value of those assets.

OPERATING INCOME In millions of pesos 1Q22 1Q21 Change $ $ $ % Operating income 3,142.2 2,559.0 583.2 22.8 Operating margin 12.9% 13.2% – –

Operating income in 1Q22 totaled $3,142.2 million with an operating margin of 12.9% which compares to the operating income of $2,559.0 million and 13.2% operating margin reported in 1Q21. While in terms of pesos our operating income is higher mainly attributed to the integration of RYC and higher net sales both in Mexico and the U.S., in terms of margin we were negatively impacted by higher raw material costs.

NET FINANCIAL INCOME In millions of pesos 1Q22 1Q21 Change $ $ $ % Net Financial Income (Expense) (235.7) 319.6 (555.3) (173.8) Financial Income (101.2) 374.4 (475.6) (127.0) Financial Expense 134.6 54.8 79.8 145.5

In 1Q22, the Company reported net financial expenses of $235.7 million, compared to net financial income of $319.6 million reported in the same period of 2021. This lower financial income was a result of the appreciation of the Mexican peso with respect to 4Q21.

TAXES FOR THE PERIOD In millions of pesos 1Q22 1Q21 Change $ $ $ % Total Taxes 778.4 803.9 (25.5) (3.2) Income tax 604.5 524.7 79.8 15.2 Deferred income tax 173.9 279.2 (105.3) (37.7)

Total taxes for the 1Q22 were $778.4 million, compared to $803.9 million in the same period of 2021.

NET CONTROLLING INTEREST INCOME In millions of pesos 1Q22 1Q21 Change $ $ $ % Net income 2,128.0 2,074.6 53.4 2.6 Net margin 8.7% 10.7% – – Non-Controlling Interest income (28.6) (25.8) (2.9) n/a Net controlling interest income 2,156.6 2,100.4 56.3 2.7 Basic and diluted income per share1 3.60 3.50 0.10 n/a Basic and diluted income per ADR2 43.18 42.02 1.2 n/a Weighted average Shares outstanding3 599,380 599,835 – –

1 In pesos 2 in pesos, an ADR is equal to twelve shares 3 In thousands of shares

The net controlling interest income 1Q22 was $2,156.6 million, representing a basic and diluted income of $3.60 pesos per share. This result compares to a net controlling interest income of $2,100.4 million, which represented $3.50 pesos of basic and diluted income per share in 1Q21. Net margin for the 1Q22 was 8.7% compared to 10.7% reported in 1Q21 .

EBITDA In millions of pesos 1Q22 1Q21 Change $ $ $ % Net controlling interest income 2,156.6 2,100.4 56.3 2.7 Income tax expense (benefit) 778.4 803.9 (25.5) (3.2) Result in associates (28.6) (25.8) (2.9) 11.1 Net finance (income) expense 235.7 (319.6) 555.3 (173.8) Depreciation and amortization 374.9 354.5 20.4 5.7 EBITDA 3,517.0 2,913.4 603.6 20.7 EBITDA Margin (%) 14.4% 15.1% – – Net sales 24,367.0 19,357.6 5,009.4 25.9

EBITDA in 1Q22 reached $3,517.0 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 14.4%, compared to an EBITDA of $2,913.4 million in 1Q21 with an EBITDA margin of 15.1%.

BALANCE SHEET DATA

BALANCE SHEET DATA In millions of pesos Mar 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Change $ $ $ % TOTAL ASSETS 66,175.8 65,988.8 187.1 0.3 Cash and cash equivalents 20,194.6 20,777.0 (582.3) (2.8) Accounts receivable 4,841.8 5,108.5 (266.7) (5.2) TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,979.2 17,704.7 (1,725.5) (9.7) Accounts payable 8,299.4 10,200.7 (1,901.3) (18.6) Short-term debt 2,071.8 1,993.9 77.9 3.9 Long-term debt – – – – TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 50,196.7 48,284.1 1,912.6 4.0 Capital stock 1,174.4 1,174.4 – –

Cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022 totaled $20,194.6 million; $582.3 million or 2.8% lower than $20,777.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

Total debt as of March 31, 2022 totaled $2,071.8 million, compared to $1,993.9 million reported as of December 31, 2021.

Net cash as of March 31, 2022 was $18,122.8 million, compared to net cash of $ 18,783.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

CAPEX

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES In millions of pesos 2022 2021 Change $ $ $ % Capital Expenditures 915.2 555.7 359.5 64.7

Total CAPEX for the 1Q22 was $915.2 million. This increase considers assets related to the integration of RYC Alimentos.

STOCK INFORMATION

As of March 31, 2022 Total Shares 600,000,000 Total free float 26.75% Market cap (millions of pesos) $46,632

SHARE PRICE Mexican Stock Exchange The New York Stock Exchange Ticker Symbol: Bachoco Ticker Symbol: IBA In nominal pesos per Share In U.S. Dollar per ADR Month High Low Close High Low Close March 77.72 64.93 77.72 46.72 37.36 46.72 February 71.03 69.55 68.87 41.69 39.94 40.41 January 73.48 70.97 70.97 43.25 40.97 41.77 December 72.74 68.29 71.35 42.54 39.46 42.54 November 73.10 70.95 71.17 42.43 39.84 39.84 October 75.53 71.72 73.02 44.36 41.70 42.45

APPENDICES

For reference, some figures have been translated into millions of U.S. dollars (“USD”) using an exchange rate of $19.89 per USD $1.0, which corresponds to the rate at the close of March 31, 2022, according to Mexico’s National Bank.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Statement of Income

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Derivatives Position Report

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION First Quarter Results, ended March 31st: In U.S. Dollar March 31, December 31*, In million pesos 2022 2022 2021* TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,327.1 66,175.8 65,988.8 Total current assets 1,843.2 36,661.5 37,845.6 Cash and cash equivalents 1,015.3 20,194.6 20,777.0 Total accounts receivable 243.4 4,841.8 5,108.5 Inventories 507.2 10,088.5 9,145.6 Other current assets 77.3 1,536.6 2,814.6 Total non current assets 1,483.9 29,514.3 28,143.2 Net property, plant and equipment 1,115.4 22,185.4 21,763.4 Other non current Assets 368.5 7,328.9 6,379.8 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 803.4 15,979.2 17,704.7 Total current liabilities 548.6 10,911.4 12,835.3 Notes payable to banks 104.2 2,071.8 1,993.9 Accounts payable 417.3 8,299.4 10,200.7 Other taxes payable and other accruals 27.2 540.2 640.7 Total long-term liabilities 254.8 5,067.8 4,869.4 Long-term debt – – – Other non current liabilities 57.1 1,135.9 1,027.9 Deferred income taxes 197.7 3,931.9 3,841.5 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,523.7 50,196.7 48,284.1 Capital stock 59.0 1,174.4 1,174.4 Commission in shares issued 20.8 414.1 414.1 Retained earnings 2,371.3 47,164.6 45,038.6 Others accounts 49.6 986.8 1,179.2 Non controlling interest 23.0 456.9 477.7 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,327.1 66,175.8 65,988.8 *Audited

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME First Quarter Results, ended March 31st: -Unaudited- In millions pesos 2022 2022 2021 Net sales $ 1,225.1 24,367.0 19,357.6 Cost of sales 967.3 19,240.5 15,139.6 Gross profit 257.7 5,126.5 4,218.0 SG&A 100.5 1,999.1 1,637.3 Other income (expenses), net 0.7 14.8 (21.8 ) Operating income 158.0 3,142.2 2,559.0 Net finance income (11.9 ) (235.7 ) 319.6 Income tax 39.1 778.4 803.9 Net Income $ 107.0 2,128.0 2,074.6 Non-controlling interest (1.44 ) (28.6 ) (25.8 ) Net controlling interest profit 108.43 2,156.6 2,100.4 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.18 3.60 3.50 Basic and diluted earnings per ADR 2.17 43.18 42.02 Weighted average Shares outstanding1 599,380 599,380 599,835 EBITDA Result $ 176.8 3,517.0 2,913.4 Gross margin 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.8 % Operating margin 12.9 % 12.9 % 13.2 % Net margin 8.9 % 8.7 % 10.7 % EBITDA margin 14.4 % 14.4 % 15.1 % 1 In thousands

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS In million of pesos -Unaudited- U.S. Dollar March 31, 2022 2022 2021 NET MAJORITY INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX $ 146.1 2,906.5 2,878.5 ITEMS RELATING TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES: 19.4 385.9 431.8 Depreciation and others 27.5 547.3 476.6 Income (loss) on sale of plant and equipment 0.9 17.4 11.1 Other Items (9.0 ) (178.8 ) (55.9 ) NET CASH GENERATED FROM NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES 165.5 3,292.4 3,310.3 CASH GENERATED OR USED IN THE OPERATION: (71.2 ) (1,416.5 ) (2,376.9 ) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (17.6 ) (349.2 ) (139.3 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories (51.5 ) (1,024.1 ) 54.9 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (101.5 ) (2,019.2 ) (67.9 ) Other Items 99.3 1,975.9 (2,224.7 ) NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 94.3 1,875.9 933.4 NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (81.5 ) (1,621.4 ) (298.2 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (46.0 ) (915.2 ) (555.6 ) Proceeds from sales of property plant and equipment 2.3 46.0 1.8 Other Items (37.8 ) (752.1 ) 255.7 CASH FLOW SURPLUS (REQUIREMENTS OF) TO BE USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES 12.8 254.5 635.2 Net cash provided by financing activities: (42.6 ) (847.6 ) (85.9 ) Proceeds from loans 3.9 77.9 867.2 Principal payments on loans – – (844.2 ) Dividends paid – – – Other items (46.5 ) (925.5 ) (108.8 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents (29.8 ) (593.1 ) 549.3 Cash and investments at the beginning of year $ 1,041.1 20,707.1 19,242.4 CASH AND INVESTMENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,011.3 20,114.0 19,791.7

DERIVATIVES POSITION REPORT

First Quarter 2022 Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of March 31, 2022 TYPE OF FINANCIAL

INSTRUMENT OBJECTIVE NOTIONAL VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY REASONABLE VALUE AMOUNTS DUE

BY YEAR GUARANTIES

REQUIRED 1Q-2022 4Q-2021 1Q-2022 4Q-2021 Forward Vanilla y

KO Fwd Hedge $ 180,723 $ 19.89 $ 20.51 $-157,022 $ -128 92% in 2022

and 8% in 2023 The deals

consider the

possibility of

margin calls

but not

another kind

of guarantee Futures for corn,

soybean meal and

soybean oil Hedge $ 592,158 CORN CORN $ 66,687 $ 4,175 100% in 2022 In USD per Bushel In USD per Bushel month price month price May-22 $ 7.488 Jul-22 $ 7.330 Sep-22 $ 6.963 Mar-22 $ 5.933 Dec-22 $ 6.838 Sep-22 $ 5.628 SOYBEAN MEAL SOYBEAN MEAL In USD per ton In USD per ton month price month price May-22 $ 467.5 Mar-22 $ 399.1 Jul-22 $ 459.4 May-22 $ 397.1 Aug-22 $ 447.9 Jul-22 $ 397.6 Sep-22 $ 432.2 Aug-22 $ 394.6 Oct-22 $ 414.5 Sep-22 $ 388.0 Dec-22 $ 411.5 Oct-22 $ 380.2 Dec-22 $ 380.0 SOYBEAN OIL SOYBEAN OIL In US cents per pound In US cents per pound Month Price Month Price May-22 $ 69.94 Mar-22 $ 56.53 Options of Corn Hedge $ 1,211,004 CORN CORN $ 138,102 $ 340 97% in 2022

and 3% in 2023 In USD per Bushel In USD per Bushel month price month price May-22 $ 7.488 Jul-22 $ 7.330 Sep-22 $ 6.963 Dec-22 $ 6.838 Mar-23 $ 6.845 Mar-22 $ 5.933 Options of soybean meal Hedge $ 1,098,297 SOYBEAN MEAL SOYBEAN MEAL $ 66,894 $ 3,949 87% in

2022 and 13% in

2023 In USD per ton In USD per ton month price month price May-22 $ 467.5 Jul-22 $ 459.4 Aug-22 $ 447.9 Sep-22 $ 432.2 Oct-22 $ 414.5 Dec-22 $ 411.5 Mar-22 $ 399.1 Jan-23 $ 406.1 May-22 $ 397.1 Mar-23 $ 394.8 Options of Soybean oil Hedge $ 23,371 SOYBEAN OIL $ 521 $ – 100% in 2022 In US cents per pound Mes Precio May-22 $ 69.9 -The total financial instruments do not exceed 5% of total assets as of March 31, 2022. -The notional value represents the net position as of March 31, 2022 at the exchange rate of Ps.19.89 per one dollar. -A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.

First Quarter 2022 Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of March 31, 2022 PROBABLE SCENARIO TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT REASONABLE VALUE VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY EFFECT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW(3) Reference Value (1) -2.5% 2.5% 5.0% -2.5% 2.5% 5.0% Forward Vanilla y KO Fwd -$ 157,022 $19.39 $20.39 $20.88 Direct -$246,886 -$ 67,157 $ 22,707 -5% 5% 10% -5% 5% 10% Futures of Corn: (2) $ 66,687 $ 7.113 $ 7.862 $ 8.236 The effect will materialize as the inventory is consumed $ 37,079 $ 96,295 $ 125,903 Futures of Soybean Meal: (2) $ 444.1 $ 490.9 $ 514.3 Futures for Soy Oil (2) $ 66.4 $ 73.4 $ 76.9 Options for Corn $ 138,102 $ 7.113 $ 7.862 $ 8.236 $ 88,634 $ 186,281 $ 234,385 Options of Soybean Meal $ 66,894 $ 444.1 $ 490.9 $ 514.3 $ 18,845 $ 119,358 $ 168,676 Options of soybean Oil $ 521 $ 66.44 $ 73.44 $ 76.93 $ 1,690 $ – $ –

(1) The reference value is the exchange rate of Ps. $19.89 per USD as of March 31, 2022. (2) The reference values are for May 2022; the future of corn, $7.4875 USD/bushel, the future of soybeanmeal, $467.50USD/ton and the future of soybean oil, $69.94 usd cts / pound ‘All the evaluations are performed according with the corresponding future, here only the first month futures are shown. (3) The Company has credit lines with the majority of its counterparts, so that the effect in cash flow is lower than the amount shown. -A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.

First Quarter 2022 Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of March 31, 2022 STRESS SCENARIO TYPE OF FINANCIAL



INSTRUMENT REASONABLE



VALUE VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY EFFECT ON THE



INCOME



STATEMENT EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW Reference Value -50% -25% 25% 50% -50% -25% 25% 50% Forward Vanilla y KO Fwd -$157,022 $9.95 $14.92 $24.86 $29.84 Direct -$1,954,312 -$1,055,667 $548,179 $1,247,615

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Industrias Bachoco is the leader in the Mexican poultry industry, and one of the largest poultry producers globally. The Company was founded in 1952, and became a public company in 1997, via a public offering of shares on the Mexican and The New York Stock Exchange. Bachoco is a vertically integrated company headquartered in Celaya, Guanajuato located in Central Mexico. Its main business lines are: chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and turkey and beef value-added products. Bachoco owns and manages more than a thousand facilities, organized in nine production complexes and 80 distribution centers in Mexico, and a production complex in the United States. Currently the Company employs more than 31,000 people.

The Company is rated AAA (MEX), the highest rating awarded by Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V., and HR AAA which signals that the Company and the offering both have the highest credit quality by HR Ratings de Mexico S.A. de C.V.

