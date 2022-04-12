BCS Awarded Texas Department of Transportation Critical Infrastructure Contracts

BCS to Perform HVAC, Maintenance and Installation Services for Multiple Texas Districts

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BCS Data Center Operations (BCS), one of North America’s leading critical infrastructure facility management providers, has been awarded contracts to perform HVAC maintenance services for multiple Texas Department of Transportation districts. BCS performs these services through BCS CriticalCareTM, a mobile and on-demand deployment of their facility management and critical infrastructure operations solution.





The Texas Department of Transportation contracts are being serviced by trained BCS technicians, the BCS operations playbook, plus BCS’s computerized maintenance management system, BCS CriticalWorksTM, to plan, schedule and complete the maintenance required to run a host of critical infrastructures.

“As a Texas-based company, BCS is honored to support the Texas Department of Transportation in their mission of Connecting People with Texas,” said BCS Chief Government Programs Officer Craig Harris. “The contract awards reinforce BCS’s ability to deploy our people, processes and technology in support of the important work of state government agencies.”

Last year, BCS expanded its solutions portfolio to include a new BCS Government Programs division dedicated to supporting federal, state and local government entities. The expansion empowers BCS to leverage its proprietary commercial solutions to quickly respond to the evolving and complex critical infrastructure needs and challenges facing governments.

BCS CriticalCareTM is designed to service the equipment that supports critical infrastructure, including cooling, primary and backup power, life-safety systems and monitoring controls. It features staff augmentation, remote monitoring, preventive and predictive maintenance, break-fix services and an emergency response capability through the BCS Tactical Operations Center.

BCS is a veteran-owned and operated company with a high percentage of military veteran team members. BCS currently employs critical infrastructure operations engineers, IT service operations technicians, security officers and service-delivery subject matter experts across North America.

BCS is an enterprise-level, critical facilities operations company focusing exclusively on data centers. The BCS solutions portfolio includes facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services through one fully integrated self-performance model. BCS utilizes advanced technology and centralized services, including BCS CriticalWorksTM, BCS CriticalCareTM, BCS Tactical Operations Center and BCS Government Programs, to achieve increased performance, efficiency and scale. BCS serves the needs of Fortune 500 companies with more than 7.5 million total square feet and more than 450 MW of data center critical power under contract.

