Bermuda Delegation Ready to Provide Strong Presence at RIMS 2022 RISKWORLD

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RIMS2022–The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) and its valued partners are ready to provide a strong presence for Bermuda at RISKWORLD, RIMS’ first major in-person event since 2019.

RISKWORLD is the renamed annual conference of RIMS, the world’s largest community dedicated to the advancement of risk management and is being held this year in San Francisco from April 10-13.

The Hon. Jason Hayward, JP, MP, Minister of Economy and Labour, who will be participating at RIMS said, “Bermuda is the world’s risk capital, and Government is committed to supporting and growing the risk management industry in Bermuda. Our RISKWORLD delegation will be led by Bermuda’s Premier The Hon. Premier David Burt, JP, MP. RIMS is one of the most important events on the risk industry calendar, and with so many established and potential partners for Bermuda gathering together, we are pleased to have a strong presence at RIMS.”

Stephen Weinstein, BDA Chair, who is also attending on behalf of the BDA said, “We look forward to engaging with old friends and exploring new partnerships for Bermuda this week. In addition to celebrating Bermuda’s half century of partnership with the US risk management community, the BDA has scheduled a busy roster of business development meetings in Silicon Valley, focusing on technology, climate finance and venture capital. These stakeholder engagement meetings, media interviews and business development meetings with fund managers, tech entrepreneurs, and tech advisors are ideally timed to share with Bay Area leaders why Bermuda’s continuing strengths and recent innovations make it an ideal platform for global technology, risk transfer and climate finance solutions.”

The BDA is extremely grateful for the support of Chubb Bermuda, our lead sponsor, as well as the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR).

Also, in attendance at RIMS will be John Huff, President & CEO of ABIR, George Alayon, Assistant Director, Supervision (Insurance), Bermuda Monetary Authority, senior members of the BDA team, and several local industry leaders.

In addition to the Bermuda house located in the main RISKWORLD marketplace; the Bermuda Reception held in partnership with Chubb Bermuda, is a key opportunity to network with prospective Bermuda market entrants.

Thanks to Goslings, Bermuda Reception attendees will get a taste of Bermuda at “620 Jones”, on 620 Jones St, San Francisco, CA from 5.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. PDT on April 12 – click here to register.

CONNECTING BUSINESS

The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, relocate, or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions. Our goal? To make doing business in Bermuda smooth and beneficial.

Contacts

Stuart Roberts, Director of Communications & PR

[email protected], +1 441 292 7774