BGSF, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading national provider of workforce solutions, today announced it will discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results during a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The teleconference will be hosted by Beth Garvey, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer. The related press release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Interested participants may dial 844-200-6205 (U.S. callers) or 929-526-1599 (all other locations) and provide access code 464896. A replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 5, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 929-458-6194 (U.S. Callers), 866-813-9403 (US Toll Free callers), or +44 204-525-0658 (all other locations) and enter access code 382828. The live webcast and archived replay are accessible at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.bgsf.com.

About BGSF

With its home office in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, and Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 79th largest U.S. staffing company and the 48th largest IT staffing firm in the 2021. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

