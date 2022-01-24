BGSF, Inc. to Present at Taglich Brothers 18th Annual Investment Conference

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading national provider of workforce solutions, today announced that Beth Garvey, President and CEO and Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer will be present at the Taglich Brothers 18th Annual Investment Conference, being held on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the TWA Hotel in New York. Management will present at 9:15 a.m. EST and will be available for a breakout session immediately following their presentation.

A live webcast and replay of management’s presentation will be accessible via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bgsf.com.

About BGSF

With its home office in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, and Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 79th largest U.S. staffing company and the 48th largest IT staffing firm in the 2021. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

Contacts

Steven Hooser or Sandy Martin



Three Part Advisors



[email protected] 214.442.0016