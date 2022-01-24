BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Links to a live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed in the Investors & Media section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection) has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.

BCRXW

Investor Contact:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Catherine Collier Kyroulis
+1 917 886 5586
[email protected] 

Related Stories

Editas Medicine Announces Dosing of First Pediatric Patient in the BRILLIANCE Clinical Trial of EDIT-101 for LCA10

Berkeley Lights and Vestaron Announce Partnership to Develop Pesticidal Peptides Utilizing Proprietary High-Throughput, Functional Screening Service

Lumos Pharma Reaches 50% Randomization Milestone in Phase 2 OraGrowtH210 Trial Evaluating Oral LUM-201 in PGHD

BioCorRx Announces Additional Award of Nearly $100,000 from NIDA for BICX104, its Implantable Naltrexone Pellet for the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder

Nuvectis Pharma Recaps Oral Presentation Highlights for NXP800 at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Conference

SELLAS Life Sciences’ Newly Licensed GFH009 Asset Shows Significant Anti-Leukemic Effect in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients Relapsed/Refractory to Venetoclax in Ongoing Phase 1 Study

You may have missed

Editas Medicine Announces Dosing of First Pediatric Patient in the BRILLIANCE Clinical Trial of EDIT-101 for LCA10

Berkeley Lights and Vestaron Announce Partnership to Develop Pesticidal Peptides Utilizing Proprietary High-Throughput, Functional Screening Service

BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

BioCorRx Announces Additional Award of Nearly $100,000 from NIDA for BICX104, its Implantable Naltrexone Pellet for the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder

Lumos Pharma Reaches 50% Randomization Milestone in Phase 2 OraGrowtH210 Trial Evaluating Oral LUM-201 in PGHD

error: Content is protected !!