Biofrontera Launches New Patient-Focused Websites for Ameluz® and Xepi®

WOBURN, Mass. , April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today the launch of new and updated websites for its two products, Ameluz® and Xepi®. Now each brand has two websites in one featuring a patient-focused and a healthcare professional (HCP)-focused website with appropriate content for both audiences.

To view the new websites, please visit www.ameluz.com for Ameluz® or www.xepicream.com for Xepi®.

“A full team of Biofrontera employees provided multidisciplinary input for the construction of our new brand-specific websites, with fresh content and compelling graphics. Expanding our digital footprint with a patient-focused landing page is a first for Ameluz® and a significant upgrade for Xepi® that provides helpful tools and guidance for patients and prescribers to improve access, knowledge and reimbursement. The launch of these websites, which as part of broader campaigns were developed and tested with external audiences, marks an important step in our initiative to enhance medical affairs and build brand awareness. Educating the industry on the importance of field therapy and the efficacy of our products is a critical component of our market expansion and commercial strategy that we believe will increase utilization of photodynamic therapy (PDT),” stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

The new websites feature designs, content and tools that help improve access for patients and highlight product benefits for prescribers. The patient-focused website for Xepi® provides easy-to-follow explanations for accessing Xepi® through special pharmacies using the available co-pay program. The website for Ameluz® represents the first-ever patient-focused website for the drug and provides patients with a comprehensive overview of actinic keratosis (AK) and its treatment with Ameluz®, including prescribing information and a downloadable brochure.

For healthcare professionals, the Xepi® website features an access map and sample request form. The Ameluz® HCP-focused website showcases the benefits of PDT field treatment for AK, the first commercial preview of the RhodoLED® XL illumination lamp and physician support information related to access and reimbursement.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit https://www.biofrontera-us.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic; any changes in the Company’s relationship with the Licensor; the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company’s ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company’s licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company’s expectations; whether the Company will be able to successfully continue its transition to a public company operating independently of Biofrontera AG; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

