Biotech Company Allonnia Appoints Lieutenant General (Ret.) Thomas P. Bostick to Board of Directors; Celebrates Additions to Advisory Team

Allonnia brings on advisors for Finance, Human Resources and Marketing as they continue growth and commercialization

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allonnia, the bio-ingenuity company dedicated to extracting value where others see waste, today announces the appointment of Lieutenant General (Ret.) Thomas P. Bostick to its Board of Directors. The company is also excited to share the addition of key advisory positions, Jessica Kates (Rellevant Partners), Pamela Watkins (DuPont), and Rob Le Bras-Brown (HP Inc.).

Speaking to the board addition Nicole Richards, CEO, Allonnia said “We are extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Tom. He is an inspirational leader with a broad skill set in both the private biotech sector and as a senior military officer that will be incredibly valuable to Allonnia and a great compliment to the board.”

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Thomas P. Bostick previously served as COO and President, Intrexon Bioengineering (NASDAQ: XON). He serves as a senior advisor on biotechnology, infrastructure, sustainability, HR, and DEI. Bostick serves on the boards of CSX (NASDAQ: CSX), and Perma-Fix (NASDAQ: PESI). He also serves on the board of HireVue, and Fidelity Investments’ Equity and High-Income Fund Board of Trustees. He was the 53rd Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Bostick helped lead the nation’s response to Superstorm Sandy. He was the Army’s Director of Personnel and served as the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Recruiting Command; he deployed with the 1st Cavalry Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom and later commanded the Gulf Region Division with responsibility for an $18B construction program. He serves on multiple non-profit boards. A member of the National Academy of Engineering, Bostick serves on several committees of the National Academy of Sciences focused on the environment and climate change. He is a licensed professional engineer, a Forbes Contributor, and an Affiliated Scholar at Stanford University. He recently published his first book, Winning After Losing: Building Resilient Teams.

Allonnia is focused on a number of government related waste challenges including the treatment of PFAS contaminated sites and upcycling of rare earth elements. Bostick’s expertise mix is synergistic with Allonnia’s priorities as they progress through continuing to build their federal and industrial strategy for development and deployment.

“I am excited to join the Allonnia team,” said Bostick. “Allonnia’s environmental biotech expertise has the potential to address some of our world’s most pressing challenges.”

In addition to strengthening the board, Allonnia adds three industry veterans as advisors to strengthen day-to-day operations. The advisors bring both industry and functional expertise spanning Finance, People and Marketing.

Jessica Kates – leads Finance, with a unique hybrid background with over 20 years of finance, private equity, and operating experience. Kates is an active Interim CFO and CFO Advisor of various companies in the consumer and biotech industries and is a Financial Strategist with Results Thru Strategy. Kates co-founded and is a managing partner at Rellevant Partners, a private equity firm making growth equity investments in early-stage, high-growth companies.

Pamela Watkins – leads Human Resources, with more than 25 years experience as a human resources professional in both domestic and international companies, spanning a broad range of industries and services. Most recently Watkins was leading HR and building world-class teams at Dupont and then Anomatic. Watkins brings supplemental experience with roles in operations, marketing and corporate communications.

Rob Le Bras-Brown – leads Marketing, bringing 3 decades of marketing and innovation leadership experience at PepsiCo, Nokia and HP, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager. He is the founder and CEO of Maison Agency, LLC, a brand and marketing agency that has been working with Allonnia since early 2021. Le Bras-Brown will lead out on building Allonnia’s marketing and communications capabilities, the strategic narrative and developing marketing programs to support product commercialization.

2022 is an exciting year for Allonnia as it continues to build its best-in-class team and its growth trajectory. Kates, Watkins and Le Bras-Brown bring incredible insights, passion and expertise to build the company foundational support necessary for growth.

“I am honored and excited to supplement our Board with such a deeply talented bench of functional experts that sets the stage for our next phase of growth and investment as we continue to thrive,” said Richards.

About Allonnia

Allonnia is a bio-ingenuity company dedicated to extracting value where others see waste. We believe elegant solutions to the world’s biggest problems will be found in the world’s smallest organisms. We’re pioneering novel approaches and imaginative combinations in biotechnology and engineering to solve waste challenges in nature, using nature. To learn more visit allonnia.com.

