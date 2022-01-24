Bioventus TheraSkin Coverage Expands to Provide for 17 Million More Covered Lives

DURHAM, N.C., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, announced today that TheraSkin coverage now includes three out of the four largest commercial plans in the U.S. along with Medicare and several regional commercial plans. Bioventus’ TheraSkin is a cellular and tissue-based treatment for difficult to heal chronic wounds and this expanded coverage adds more than 17 million medical lives to the existing coverage.

The results of Bioventus’ TheraSkin Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) were published on January 26, 2022 in the International Wound Journal and demonstrated statistically significant improved wound healing when receiving the treatment versus standard of care. This recent publication further supplements the 13 previous published articles supporting wound treatment with TheraSkin.

“We are pleased that another large commercial plan now recognizes the value of TheraSkin. The Bioventus team has been diligently working toward strengthening our clinical program, and this additional coverage represents a major accomplishment as over 200 million patients across the U.S. now have access to TheraSkin,” said Tim Donovan, Vice President of Market Access & Health Economics for Bioventus.

TheraSkin is authorized for use by the FDA as a 361 HCT/P (human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based product) and is indicated for use in applications for the repair of human skin, including but not limited to, use for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, dehisced surgical wounds, necrotizing fasciitis, traumatic burns and radiation burns. TheraSkin can be used over exposed bone, tendon, joint capsule and muscle. The recommended reapplication protocol is every two (2) weeks during the treatment period of the patient’s wound. The responsible physician may determine that more or less frequent TheraSkin applications are reasonably and medically necessary for the treatment of the patient.

Source

Armstrong DG, Galiano RD, Orgill DP, Glat PM, Carter MJ, DiDomenico LA, Reyzelman AM, Zelen CM. Multi-centre prospective randomized controlled clinical trial to evaluate a bioactive split thickness skin allograft versus standard of care in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. Int Wound J. 2022 Jan 26. doi: 10.1111/iwj.13759. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 35080127.

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for pain treatment, restorative therapies and surgical solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo, are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC. BoneScalpel, SonaStar, SonicOne and neXus are registered trademarks of Misonix, Inc. TheraSkin® is a registered trademark of Soluble Systems, LLC.

Media Contact:

Jamica Whitaker

Bioventus

919-666-5770

[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:

Dave Crawford

Bioventus

919-474-6787

[email protected]