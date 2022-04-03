Bitcoin 2022 Industry Day to Provide Crypto Networking Event

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – April 3, 2022) – Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, Florida this year, will host Industry Day on the first of four days that will make up the BTC 2022 experience. Industry Day is made up of several unique events geared towards companies and individuals working within the Bitcoin industry, but will include a crypto networking meet and greet as well as an investor match-up and meet and greet, both of which will bring together companies and investors to interact and potentially work together to scale already-implemented Bitcoin-based working ideas and business models in many cases.

The initial meet and greet on Industry Day will be held at the top of the day on April 6, before Pitch Day gets officially underway. Pitch Day is a big part of the Industry Day events, and more or less the center of events planned around it for Wednesday the 6th. The initial meet and greet will simply bring together all of the Industry participants and many of the panelists and speakers such as Kevin O’Leary from ABC’s Shark Tank, and Tyler Evans of Bitcoin Inc and UXTO Management to name two of over a dozen experienced and heavily referenced judges.

Investors Meet and Greet on Bitcoin 2022 Industry Day

In the middle of the exciting list of events scheduled for the first day of the Bitcoin 2022 experience, investors and companies will get the opportunity to meet and speak directly. This highly coveted event is known to be one of the breeding grounds for many of the deals and partnerships that come out of the Bitcoin conference each year.

Individuals with Bitcoin Whale Passes to BTC 2022 will be in a specially designed meet and greet catered to the group specifically, but Industry Day participants will also get the opportunity to mix in similar style also. Anticipation for the entire group to meet and greet and speak about business models and potential alliances is also expected to happen a bit earlier on the same day. Specifically in the late morning at the Tech and Entrepreneurs meetup for one. General admission ticket holders won’t show up to the Bitcoin party until the following day – April 7th, when the first day of main conference events begins. All before meet and greets between individuals working more directly in the Bitcoin industry will have their time to connect and share with each other.

Other elements of Bitcoin 2022 Pitch Day

Pitch Day is the centerpiece around which most elements of Industry Day are situated. The initial meet and greet and investors meet up will be accompanied with other events that interest BTC industry insiders and businesses. Pitch Day itself will feature selected applicants currently in the Bitcoin industry who submitted their businesses into the pool of qualified contestants, all looking to pitch their ideas and/or active businesses for a chance at investor backing.

Pitch day specifics will be broken into three parts through the entirety of the day with the meet and greets, Tech and Entrepreneurs Meetup, mining events and a Bitcoin 101 Q&A highlighting several events scheduled for the first day of Bitcoin 2022. BTC Media founder David Bailey will kick-off Bitcoin 2022 with a welcome address to the several thousand attendees anticipated on Industry Day.

Additional points and mentionables about Bitcoin 2022

Globally recognized entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary will also deliver a keynote address to the Bitcoin 2022 attendees scheduled to go forth at the top of the second half of the Pitch Day agenda. A good part of the initial afternoon features events around BTC mining and the future adoption of Bitcoin into more industry and global markets. All things industry will be the focus on that first day of Bitcoin 2022.

The Bitcoin Renaissance is an art exhibit which will highlight the first years of Bitcoin up until now. Over 60 artists will have sculptures, paintings and digital art creations on display for attendees throughout the entire 4 day experience. The final day of BTC 2022 will feature a star-studded multi-stage extended music concert with headliners pop and hip-hop star CL, hip-hop and rap star Logic, music legend and electronic platinum artist DeadMau5, world-renowned Dutch DJ and artist San Holo, world-renowned club DJ Steve Aoki and famed east coast US headlining hip-hop duo Run The Jewels. BTC tickets can be purchased for the entire four days or for any individual parts of the experience, such as Industry Day for the meet and greets and industry meetups which will occur only on that day. Tickets purchased with BTC are discounted, with all prices set to go up once more prior to the BTC 2022 launch.

