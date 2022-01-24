BitNile Holdings’ Subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, to Help Power the Future Platform of Broadband and Cable Technology

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AGH #AmosKohn—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its green energy technology and global power electronics subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“TurnOnGreen”), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation (“DPC”), was recently awarded a contract from a global leader in Distributed Access Architecture to develop a custom power solution for their Generic Access Platform (“GAP”) Node.

TurnOnGreen’s GAP Node power solution will be compliant with the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers specifications and requirements for interchangeable module within the GAP enclosure for use in cable access, fiber access, wireless access networks and future applications. The custom power solution will simplify network operations and reduce operational expenses for multisystem operators, supporting the growing demand for broadband data services, IP video streaming services, and large file transfer technology.

“Custom design and manufacturing of power solutions is a core competency of our business. We will continue to grow to support the expansion of our green energy technology platform,” said TurnOnGreen’s Chief Executive Officer, Amos Kohn. “Our innovative technology and advanced digital power processing solutions will help provide limitless broadband access to deliver fast, high-quality, reliable internet and streaming services to millions of people worldwide.”

“TurnOnGreen and DPC have a 50-year history of successfully designing and commercializing custom power solutions for the telecommunication industry,” said Marcus Charuvastra, Chief Revenue Officer at TurnOnGreen. “Maintaining a diverse and nimble business operating unit is a key part of our growth strategy. This contract provides the company access to an enormous broadband market that is evolving quickly.”

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. The Company’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

About TurnOnGreen, Inc.

TurnOnGreen, Inc. designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications and e-Mobility. TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to every project, working with our clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. TurnOnGreen’s headquarters are located at Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

[email protected] or 1-888-753-2235