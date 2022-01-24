BIXOLON Exhibits its Extensive Range of Cutting Edge Retail Printing Technology at Retail Technology Show 2022

Showcasing the latest in its cutting edge Retail printing range

Retail Technology Show – (26-27.04.2022, London, United Kingdom) BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers invites you to visit stand #6C20 at Retail Technology Show, where it will be exhibiting its growing range of dynamic retail printing solutions.

Showcasing its award winning range of mobile receipt and label solutions for omni-channel, supply chain, in-store operations and direct selling. BIXOLON will be demonstrating the NEW XM7-40R 4-inch (112mm) RFID mobile label printer with encode and print capabilities and the XM7-20 2-inch (58mm) Liner and Linerless Mobile Label printer. Plus, the SPP-R310plusIII 3-inch (80mm) and the SPP-R200III 2-inch (58mm) mobile receipt printers.

There will also be a display of BIXOLON’s leading POS printing solutions for progressive payment ecosystems, including its multi-functional SRP-Q200 3-inch (80mm) and SRP-Q300 3-inch (80mm) cost-effective front-exit ultra-compact receipt and ticket printer series. Alongside the NEW SRP-S200 2-inch (58mm) and SRP-S3000 3-inch (80mm) receipt and linerless label printing range.

BIXOLON will also be exhibiting its portfolio of 2-inch and 4-inch desktop labelling solutions ideal for product and supply chain identification and documentation. Including the highly reliable XD5-40 4-inch (118mm) and XD3-40 4-inch (118mm) desktop Direct Thermal and Thermal Transfer printer series which offer value added features to suit a range of budgets. Alongside the XL5-40 4-inch (114mm) dedicated linerless desktop label printer and the slim line SLP-DX220 2-inch (60mm) direct thermal label and barcode printer, capable of printing a variety of widths for label, tags and wristbanding.

“The retail sector has always been a key market for BIXOLON,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “Retail Technology Show give us the opportunity to network with the UK’s leading retailers while showcasing our elite range of printing solutions which cater to the evolving demands of the retail market.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at www.BixolonEU.com or contact [email protected] to make an appointment to meet the team.

– o –

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2020, for the seventh consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

www.BixolonEU.com

For more information contact:

Jada Kim

Senior Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Co., Ltd.

[email protected]

Tel: +82-31-218-5500

www.Bixolon.com

Annette Carr

Senior European Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Europe GmbH

[email protected]

Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0

www.BixolonEU.com

Liz Crouch

Marketing Manager

BIXOLON America Inc.

[email protected]

Tel: + 1 858 764 4582

www.bixolonusa.com

Source: RealWire