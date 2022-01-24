Bode Technology to Expand Forensics Services Operations in Fairfax County, Create More Than 70 New Jobs

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DNA–Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today that Bode Technology, one of the world’s leading providers of forensic services, will invest $2 million to expand its DNA testing services lab in Fairfax County to support increased customer demand. The company will hire additional senior and entry-level laboratory technicians, information technology and engineering professionals and other business support roles, creating more than 70 new jobs.

“For more than 25 years, Bode Technology has called Virginia our home and today’s announcement is a testament to that bond,” said Mike Cariola, CEO of Bode Technology. “To help fight crime, we need to hire the most talented scientists in the world, and the universities in Virginia and surrounding areas have been essential to our success. Demand for our services has increased and today we are recruiting talented scientists from across the country to join us here in Fairfax County so that we can continue our mission.”

Based in Lorton community of Fairfax County, Bode Technology operates one of the most internationally respected private forensic DNA laboratories. It provides a comprehensive set of state-of-the-art forensic DNA collection products, DNA analysis services, and research services to law enforcement, the justice system, and other government agencies around the world.

“We thank Bode for growing their business in Fairfax South and continuing to bring jobs and opportunities to Lorton,” said Fairfax County Supervisor Dan Storck (Mount Vernon District).

Bode Technology’s forensic DNA experts have assisted in identifying criminals in every state in the U.S., as well as victims of war, terrorism, crime, and natural disasters, including the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center, the conflicts in Cyprus, and the remains of U.S. soldiers dating back to World War II. Earlier this year, Bode Technology assisted the Fairfax County Police Department in identifying two victims of a suspected serial murderer dubbed the “Shopping Cart Killer.”

In order to attract and retain the talented scientists it wants to recruit, Bode Technology will be investing in the infrastructure of the Lorton facility and the tools the company uses to complete its work. Later this year the company will overhaul its laboratory, highlighted by the installation of more than 70 new laboratory benches to increase capacity and improve workflow.

“Bode Technology is one of Fairfax County’s most unique and impactful companies because of its leadership in forensic DNA services,” said Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) President and CEO Victor Hoskins. “We are proud to have worked with Bode over many years, and we look forward to helping the company continue to expand its operations in the county.”

Bode strives to connect its employees with opportunities to give back and does so through charitable giving and employee volunteerism. The company regularly partners with the Lorton Community Action Center on seasonal charitable events.

The FCEDA worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Bode Technology job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as one of the world’s best locations for business and talent. The FCEDA offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. The FCEDA created the Work in Northern Virginia talent initiative to build the workforce that businesses need to thrive here.

In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv.

The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, which promotes and markets Northern Virginia outside the region and conducts activities and events to build the regional business community. Other members of NOVA EDA: the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

