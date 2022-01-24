BostonGene Announces Acceptance of Six Abstracts to be Presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BostonGene today announced that six abstracts were selected for poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, which will be held from April 8 – 13, 2022, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. In addition, BostonGene will exhibit at booth #3641.

The presentations describe BostonGene’s development of novel analytical tools and demonstrate results of work conducted with multiple leading cancer centers in the United States. The findings highlight the application of BostonGene’s cutting-edge technologies to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients.

“We look forward to showcasing our research at the AACR Annual Meeting. Our findings underscore the clinical utility of BostonGene‘s deep molecular and immune profiling and analytics to advance precision medicine for cancer patients,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene.

Details of the poster presentations are below:

Title: 1216 / 12 – Combinatory technologies for single sample gene expression projection onto a cohort sequenced with a different technology for personalized clinical decision-making



Session: PO.BCS01.01. New Algorithms and Tools for Data Analysis

Date and Time: Monday, April 11 | 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Location: Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 29



Presenter: Krystle Nomie, PhD, BostonGene

Title: 1227 / 23 – Molecular-based tumor grade predictor for breast cancer, clear cell renal cell carcinoma, and lung adenocarcinoma



Session: PO.BCS01.01. New Algorithms and Tools for Data Analysis

Date and Time: Monday, April 11 | 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Location: Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 29



Presenter: Alexander Bagaev, PhD, BostonGene

Title: 2061 / 19 – Deep immune profiling by mass cytometry revealed an association between the state of immune system before treatment and response to checkpoint inhibitor therapy in clear cell renal cell carcinoma



Session: PO.IM02.13 – Immune Response to Therapies 1

Date and Time: Monday, April 11 | 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM



Location: Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 37



Presenter: Michael Goldberg, PhD, BostonGene

Research conducted with Stanford University School of Medicine and Washington University School of Medicine

E-Poster presentations

E-Posters will be available starting at 1:00 PM CST on Friday, April 8, 2022, the first day of the AACR Annual Meeting. All e-posters will be made available for browsing on the AACR Annual Meeting website on this date.

Title: 3823 / 23 – Viral transcript and tumor immune microenvironment-based transcriptomic profiling of HPV-associated head and neck cancer identifies subtypes associated with prognosis



Session: PO.TB06.04 – Gene Expression and the Microenvironment

Presenter: Daria Kiriy, BostonGene

Research conducted with Massachusetts General Hospital, University of Kentucky, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, Washington University School of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Title: 6151 – Tumor microenvironment heterogeneity identifies potential biomarkers of response in ER-positive breast cancers treated with palbociclib



Session: OPO.TB06.01. Tumor Microenvironment

Presenter: Maria Bruttan, BostonGene

Research conducted with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Stanford University School of Medicine, and Washington University School of Medicine

Title: 5172 – B cell content in the tumor microenvironment is associated with improved survival in stage II lung adenocarcinoma



Session: OPO.CL11.01 – Biomarkers



Presenter: Ivan Valiev, MSc, BostonGene

Research conducted with Massachusetts General Hospital

Additionally, the abstracts will be published in an online-only Proceedings supplement to the AACR journal Cancer Research after the completion of the AACR Annual Meeting.

