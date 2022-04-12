Breeze Airways™ Announces the Appointments of Tom Doxey as President and Natalie Atwood as Chief People Officer

— President is New Position for the Young, Growing Airline; Current CPO & General Counsel John Varley Will Remain General Counsel —

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ new U.S. low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, today announced it is welcoming two new leaders to its executive team as it expands its fleet and national footprint. Tom Doxey will join in the new role of President, while Natalie Atwood has been named Chief People Officer.

An airline industry veteran, Tom Doxey comes to Breeze from United Airlines where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations, overseeing the airline’s global technical operations functions and a team of more than 13,000 employees, including the line and base maintenance functions, aircraft reliability and regulatory compliance, engineering, engines and components, and supply chain.

Mr. Doxey previously served as United’s Chief Financial Officer of Operations and also oversaw fleet planning and transactions. Prior to joining United in 2016, Tom served as Vice President of Fleet and Corporate Finance at Allegiant. His aviation career began in the Finance Department at US Airways.

“We are so happy that Tom is coming aboard to steer Breeze to new heights,” said Breeze CEO David Neeleman. “His stellar background and experience running such a large airline operation will bring a very positive impact.”

“It’s such an exciting time to be joining Breeze, the country’s youngest airline, from one of the oldest and most established carriers,” said Mr. Doxey. “I can’t wait to get out into our operation and meet our Team Members. The airline has achieved so much in a short time and I am humbled and thrilled to be part of it.”

Tom holds a Bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University, where he was a collegiate baseball player, and a Master of Business Administration from Arizona State University. He will report to Breeze’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, David Neeleman, starting June 8.

Natalie Atwood joins Breeze from HealthEquity, the Salt Lake City-based leading administrator of health savings accounts, where she served as Executive Vice President of People and oversaw all human resources functions. Prior to that role, she was responsible for the People function for their member services center, as it expanded to support 500,000 members.

Ms. Atwood previously worked for American Express for a decade, leading a corporate training team and overseeing the service center workforce management function, earning several recognitions and certifications, including her Six Sigma Green Belt.

“Natalie has tremendous experience in nurturing and developing corporate cultures,” said Breeze CEO David Neeleman. “Breeze was launched in an extraordinary time, thanks to an extraordinary team of some 800 Team Members. I know Natalie will help our corporate culture soar, taking great care of all our team.”

“Having watched Breeze grow for the last year, I’m so happy to be part of the team to take the airline to the next level,” said Ms. Atwood. “It’s so important that each Team Member’s contributions are recognized and that we all celebrate and share in the success of the airline.”

Natalie earned a Certificate of Education from Westminster College, and attended Utah State University and Utah State. She will report to the President starting May 2, 2022. John Varley, who has to date held dual positions as Breeze’s Chief People Officer and General Counsel, will continue as General Counsel.

“We’re so happy to welcome Tom and Natalie to the family,” said Breeze CEO David Neeleman. “They are joining the airline at a pivotal time in our young company’s history as we approach our one-year anniversary, welcome the Airbus A220-300 to our fleet, and continue our rapid expansion across the US, including transcontinental flights. They will both be integral to take us from 30 destinations today to a much broader route network and a bigger family in the years ahead.”

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 primarily in the east and southeast of the United States, but is expanding west across the U.S. with 87 routes between 30 cities in 18 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze is a low fare carrier offering “new, nice and nonstop flights” between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. Breeze’s mission is to make the world of travel simple, affordable and convenient, using technology, ingenuity and kindness to improve the travel experience. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

