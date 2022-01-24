Brevet Capital Management Sponsors EB-5 Industry’s 2022 Invest in the USA’s Annual Industry Forum in Orlando

Marquee Event Being Held at Newly Opened JW Marriott Hotel in Bonnet Creek Orlando, which was Funded by Brevet’s EB-5 Program

Since 2017, JWM Hotel Project Has Created Approximately 5,000 Local Jobs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brevet Capital (“Brevet”), a leading credit investment and specialty finance firm with a dedicated focus on the government sector, is pleased to serve as the host city sponsor of the EB-5 industry’s non-profit trade group Invest in the USA (“IIUSA”) Annual Industry Forum (“AIF”) taking place April 12-13, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The 2022 AIF is being held at the newly opened JW Marriott hotel in Bonnet Creek, one of Disney World’s premier luxury hotels. More than 300 participants across the EB-5 industry, including developers, real estate and immigration attorneys, regional center operators, EB-5 service providers, agents and investors, are attending.

The JW Marriott Bonnet Creek hotel project was funded by Brevet utilizing the EB-5 program. The project created approximately 5,000 jobs for the local region and community. The JW Marriott project also brought tens of millions of dollars in foreign direct investment to the Orlando market and helped provide convention space and 515 luxury hotel rooms for the Disney and Orlando hotel markets. In 2019, prior to the onset of the global pandemic, Orlando welcomed nearly 76 million unique visitors according to Visit Orlando, making it the most visited city in the United States five years in a row.

Abteen Vaziri, a Managing Director at Brevet, stated, “Each year the EB-5 industry gathers at a different location in the United States, and what better way to show the work that IIUSA members and EB-5 operators do for the local economies than gather at hotel that was funded by EB-5 that contributed to construction and operational jobs to these local economies. We are grateful for the IIUSA’s determination and hard work, as well as the bipartisan support of Senators Chuck Schumer of New York, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, and Chuck Grassley of Iowa in, in negotiating the latest EB-5 bill, which will bring much needed jobs and capital to the US Economy over the coming years.”

The 2022 AIF program includes two days of panels and events focused on EB-5 industry best practices and interpretation of the newest EB-5 legislation that was passed as part of the latest omnibus bill and signed into law by President Biden on March 15, 2022. IIUSA, and its executive director, staff, officers, and board members were instrumental in the negotiations, which resulted in the latest EB-5 bill and its integrity measures, with congress extending the program until September of 2027. The industry is awaiting the United States Citizenship and Immigration services promulgation of the final rules that industry expects should be finalized on or about May 15, 2022.

According to a US Department of Commerce study, between fiscal year 2012 and 2013, more than 11,000 EB-5 investors provided $5.8 billion in capital which represented roughly 35% of the total investment of $16.7 billion for 562 total EB-5 related projects. These projects created more than 174,000 jobs for the United States economy. IIUSA participants and stakeholders are optimistic that the new EB-5 legislation and business friendly promulgation of those rules by the USCIS will lead to another resurgence of foreign direct investment and job creation nationally in the United States.

