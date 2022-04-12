Brightfield Partners with Sapience Analytics to Advance Contingent Workforce Management

WASHINGTON & PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brightfield, the world’s most trusted Extended Workforce guided buying platform, and Sapience Analytics, a global leader in workforce analytics, insights and decision support announced their strategic partnership today. Together, the companies will modernize contingent workforce effectiveness, productivity and spend management, using innovative and robust analytics and insights.

Through this partnership, customers of both organizations will benefit from Brightfield’s sophisticated pricing data based on millions of contingent workforce transactions and Sapience’s SaaS platform with over one trillion hours of work effort data collected to gain visibility into true contingent worker productivity. The objective is to help customers:

Enter supplier negotiations with accurate pricing and utilization data

Provide visibility into supplier performance to reduce overspending

Optimize their supplier network to drive efficiencies throughout their extended workforce

By combining Brightfield’s TDX pricing and supplier insights with Sapience Vue’s utilization insights, businesses gain significant competitive advantage in the contract labor space, with a more holistic and accurate view into the economics and productivity of their contingent workforce. The capabilities are powerful synergistic additions to the procure-to-pay ecosystem. Each solution provides a significant ROI offering quickly executable, material savings to the bottom line or the ability to redirect savings for investment in other business priorities.

“While the Extended Workforce now represents almost 50 percent of the total workforce, most enterprises still lack the visibility to manage the costs and productivity of this vital human asset,” said Jesse Levin, CEO of Brightfield. “Through Brightfield’s partnership with Sapience, customers gain the unique ability to combine real-time labor cost intelligence with analytics on workforce productivity. The combination creates a new-to-world opportunity for enterprise executives to measure and manage the productivity of their total workforce, across employee, contingent and managed services teams.”

“Gaining complete transparency through the use of advanced data and insights is a key element to executing a successful next-generation sourcing strategy,” said Bradley Killinger, CEO of Sapience Analytics. “Because of the existing client successes we have already created together with Brightfield, we knew that formalizing the partnership was the logical next step. We are excited to bridge a gap between companies and their supplier communities with deeper analytics, insights and decision support to strengthen relations and business outcomes for our customers.”

About Brightfield

Brightfield’s TDX platform automates the design of modern work: the right team from the right source at the right price. Powered by the world’s largest proprietary employer data network, over 400 billion dollars of real-time transaction data and cutting-edge data science and AI technology, TDX ingests your data about work, suppliers, contracts, and people, and analyzes and translates it into prescriptive recommendations for optimal contract labor decisions in every area of your business. To learn more, visit brightfield.com.

About Sapience Analytics

Vue how your business really works. Partnering with companies around the world, Sapience Analytics delivers data and insights to amplify workplace productivity across people, processes, and technology. Founded in 2009, Sapience focuses on work effort data trends using Vue analytics, our flagship analytics, insights and decision support platform. With trillions of hours of work data collected and analyzed, Vue enables executives and managers to stop guessing and start knowing what’s really happening across their enterprise in today’s modern work environment. Visit sapienceanalytics.com for more information.

