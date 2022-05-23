Broadmark Realty Capital Sets Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (the “Company”), an internally managed secured real estate finance company, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 9, 2022. A conference call to discuss the results will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:



A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.broadmark.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:



Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.



Domestic: 1-877-407-9039



International:1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:



Domestic: 1-844-512-2921



International: 1-412-317-6671



Passcode: 13728555



The playback can be accessed through May 23, 2022.

About Broadmark Realty Capital



Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) is a specialty real estate finance company, providing financing solutions generally in the $2 to $50 million range across the entire debt capital stack for commercial and residential real estate opportunities throughout the United States. Broadmark is particularly well equipped to address complex financing requirements that require rapid response, investing across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.

