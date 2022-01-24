C&A Successfully Implements Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management in its Brazilian Ecommerce and Retail Facilities – Resulting in Near Flawless Peak Season

Fast Implementation Delivers Significant Improvements, Zero Performance Issues and a 98% On-Time Order Fill Rate During Black Friday Peak Season

ATLANTA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that C&A, one of the world’s leading fashion retailers, has successfully implemented Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management in both its ecommerce and retail distribution centers in Brazil. The implementation was completed in under eight months, with go lives in place just in time for its 2021 Black Friday peak season. As a result, C&A more than doubled its completed same-day and next-day deliveries compared to its previous 2020 Black Friday peak season.

C&A is a worldwide leading fashion brand, with locations spanning 21 countries with over 1,400 stores and more than 25,000 employees. The global retailer prides itself in offering sustainable and affordable clothing, with a wide variety of collections that offer the latest styles and trends in fashion. C&A opened its Brazil operations in 1976 and today serves millions of customers in the country in over 300 retail locations. After experiencing a 300% growth in online orders in 2020, C&A selected Manhattan’s best in class solution to fulfill its increase in demand and streamline distribution.

Manhattan Active Warehouse Management is the world’s first cloud-native enterprise-class warehouse management system capable of unifying every aspect of distribution, and never needs upgrading. Crafted entirely from microservices, this solution ushers in a new level of supply chain speed, adaptability and ease of use.

“Our previous system did not integrate with new automation technologies and our e-commerce distribution center depended on this solution to advance our service improvement goals. With Manhattan Active WM, we were able to guarantee the scalability, integration, productivity and support necessary to meet our strategic plan and the growing volume of digital sales,” explains Marcel Modesto, senior manager of logistics at C&A.

“We are delighted to hear about C&A’s record results and are proud to have helped this retailer support a 300% peak season volume surge, only four weeks after going live,” said Stewart Gantt, executive vice president, professional services, at Manhattan Associates. “C&A worked in unison with our services and R&D teams at Manhattan and everyone played a vital role in the success of this project. We are all very pleased with the results and look forward to seeing C&A’s continued success.”

ABOUT C&A

With over 1,400 stores in 21 countries and more than 60,000 employees, C&A is one of the world’s leading fashion retailers. Every day, C&A welcomes more than four million visitors to its stores in Brazil, Europe, China and Mexico, offering quality fashion for the whole family at affordable prices. For further information, please visit C&A’s website: www.c-a.com.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

